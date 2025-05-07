Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to generous corporate supporters, APR is able to provide the opportunity for listeners to attend performances. Ticket giveaway entries and details can be found here.

Alabama House and Senate vote to ban cellphones in K-12 schools

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published May 7, 2025 at 4:27 PM CDT
Pixabay

Alabama will soon join the states that have banned or restricted the presence of cellphones in schools. The Alabama Senate voted 30-2 for the bill to prohibit students in K-12 public schools from using phones during the school day. The phones must be "turned off and stored off their person in a locker, car or similar storage location" during the instructional day.

The bill now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature. Ivey used a portion of her State of the State address earlier this year to urge lawmakers to pass the cellphone ban.

"In the school systems where this has been implemented, it has worked," Republican Sen. Donnie Chesteen said.

Many schools already ban the use of the devices. The legislation will require all school systems to do so. The Alabama bill leaves it up to schools on how to store the devices. A growing number of states are moving to ban or restrict cellphones in schools. The push has been fueled by concerns that phones are a distraction in the classroom and that screen time and social media negatively impact mental health.

Several states, including Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, have enacted measures banning or restricting students' use of cellphones in schools. Similar bills have been proposed in multiple statehouses across the country. Republican Senator Elliott tried unsuccessfully to add an amendment to create an exemption for students to communicate with their parents.

"You are going to hear from parents back home if this passes, and they are not able to communicate with their child about practice being cancelled, a car breaking down," Elliott said.
Tags
News iPhonephone complaintspublic schoolsAlabama SenateGovernor Kay IveyAlabama House
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate