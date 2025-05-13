Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUAL in Tuscaloosa will be off air starting at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 14 for maintenance. Click here for other ways to listen. Thank you for your patience.

Governor Ivey signs speedy trial bill into law, targeting violent crimes

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published May 13, 2025 at 3:24 PM CDT
FILE - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks at a press conference across the street from the Manhattan criminal court on May 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)
Stefan Jeremiah/AP
/
FR171756 AP
FILE - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks at a press conference across the street from the Manhattan criminal court on May 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed legislation Tuesday to allow visiting judges to be brought in to handle violent criminal cases to get them to trial more quickly. The law known as the Speedy Trial Act allows the chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court to appoint a sitting or retired judge to preside over a specific case or cases involving a violent offense. Under the act, the attorney general or a district attorney must request the appointments.

On the same day the bill was signed, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall asked Chief Justice Sarah Stewart to appoint a visiting judge to handle the case of the man accused of the 2019 kidnapping and killing of college student Aniah Blanchard, 19. Her disappearance from an Auburn gas station drew national attention.

Marshall wrote in the letter to Stewart that "our entire state has watched the repeated delays in this case with angst and frustration."

Blanchard, a Southern Union student and stepdaughter of prominent UFC fighter Walt Harris, was last seen on Oct. 23, 2019. Her remains were discovered about a month later in a wooded area of Macon County. A trial date has not been set for Ibraheem Yazeed, the man accused of killing Blanchard. He has pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges.

Recently, Marshall's office had urged lawmakers to pass the legislation.

"There are significant bottlenecks in certain circuits in our state where violent crime cases are not moving quickly and victims are getting frustrated," Katherine Robertson, who serves as chief counsel for Marshall, said last week after lawmakers approved the bill.

Ivey also referred to the Blanchard case while signing the legislation into law.
Tags
News Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes UnitAlabama crimecrime dataAlabama Attorney General Steve MarshallGovernor Kay Ivey
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate