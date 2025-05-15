What passed, and what didn’t during the 2025 legislative session

Alabama lawmakers ended the 2025 legislative session on Wednesday. Here is a look at a few of the notable bills that passed, and some that failed, during the session.

WHAT WAS APPROVED:

DEFINING SEX

The "What is a Woman?" law wrote definitions of "man," "woman," "boy" and "girl" into state law based on a person's reproductive organs at birth.

SCHOOL CELLPHONE BAN

Alabama is joining states that ban or restrict cellphones in public schools. Phones would have to be stored in a locker, car or storage device during the school day.

BIRMINGHAM WATER WORKS

It set up a new regional board to oversee the Birmingham Water Works. Birmingham city officials have filed a lawsuit challenging the restructuring.

SALES TAX CUTS

The state sales tax on food will drop from 3% to 2% on Sept. 1. Lawmakers also voted to exempt diapers, baby formula and menstrual hygiene products from the state sales tax.

GLOCK SWITCH BAN

The new law bans Glock switches and devices that convert semi-automatic weapons to automatic fire. Lawmakers approved it after multiple mass shootings, including one that killed four people outside a Birmingham nightclub.

ALFA HEALTH PLANS

The Alabama Farmers Federation will be able to sell health care plans that are not regulated like traditional insurance and can turn people away for preexisting conditions. Supporters said it will provide an affordable option for farmers and others.

PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS

The law puts regulations on pharmacy benefit managers. PBMs must reimburse independent pharmacists at the Medicaid rate. Lawmakers said it is needed to curb the closure of small pharmacies.

PARENTAL LEAVE

The new law will provide teachers and other state employees with paid parental leave, including up to eight weeks of maternity leave after the birth of a child.

VETERANS BOARD

The governor can now appoint the head of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs. The department restructuring was approved following a dispute between the governor and the previous commissioner.

SPEEDY TRIAL

The chief justice can, when requested, appoint a visiting judge to handle a criminal case. The attorney general's office backed the legislation.

HEMP PRODUCTS

The state will put new regulations on the sale of consumable hemp products, such as gummies and drinks. It limits the THC content to 10 milligrams and requires purchasers to be 21.

IMMIGRATION

Legislation approved Wednesday will make it a felony to knowingly bring an undocumented immigrant into the state. Another approved bill will require jails to collect fingerprints and DNA from unauthorized immigrants in their custody.

POLICE IMMUNITY

The bill provides enhanced legal immunity to police officers under certain conditions. The measure was approved after a late-night debate in the Alabama Senate. The Republican governor said she will sign the bill into law. Democrats sharply criticized the legislation.

SHARK ALERT SYSTEM

The alert system, similar to an Amber Alert, will send out a notice after an unprovoked shark bite off the Alabama coast. The system is named for Lulu Gribbin who survived a shark attack.

JUNETEENTH

Juneteenth, the June 19 day that commemorates the end of slavery after the Civil War, is now an official state holiday.

SCHOOL FUNDING CHANGE

The state will begin steering additional money to schools based on student needs such as poverty. Legislation sets aside $375 million to start the program. Lawmakers also steered an additional $80 million to the state's new school voucher program.

WHAT FAILED:

GAMBLING

The draft proposal aimed to allow a lottery, sports betting and several casinos in the state. The Republican Senate leader said the bill had "too few votes" to advance.

GULF OF AMERICA

The bill sought to require state and local government entities to use the name "Gulf of America" on new maps, websites and materials and make reasonable efforts to update existing resources.

ARCHIVES

The bill would have put a politically appointed board in charge of the Alabama Department of Archives and History.

SECOND CHANCE

The bill would have allowed a small number of prisoners serving life sentences for non-violent offenses under Alabama's Habitual Offender Act to have their sentences reviewed.

OVERTIME TAX CUT

Alabama will again begin collecting income tax on workers' overtime break. Lawmakers did not extend the tax break that is set to expire in June.

APP AGE VERIFICATION

The legislation sought to require app stores to verify users' ages and require parental consent for minors to download an app. Utah approved similar legislation.

PAROLE BOARD CHANGES

The bill sought to expand the board and change who selects the chairperson. Another bill would have allowed inmates to speak by phone or teleconference at their parole hearing.

TEN COMMANDMENTS IN SCHOOLS

The legislation would've mandated the display of the 10 Commandments in all public schools.