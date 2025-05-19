Digital Media Center
Join Alabama Public Radio on June 23 for Community Night. The festivities will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa.

Balloonists plan to take to the skies at annual festival that returns to North Alabama this week

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published May 19, 2025 at 6:51 AM CDT
Pixabay

The skies over Decatur may be a bit more colorful later this week. Organizers are gearing up for the Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Festival. The events has roots going back forty years. That’s when a group of Decatur business owners approached the Chamber of Commerce about sponsoring its own north Alabama festival. Festival President Deborah Miller says visitors can even go up in a balloon if they like…

“Well, we do offer some tethered rides in the evening, but they're they're tethered. They just go up in the balloon, get a feel for what it's like, and then come back down there. There are no paid or commercial flights available during the event.” She said.

Miller admits times have changed since the festival’s founding in the 1970’s. Decatur was less developed back then, and that can make balloon landings trickier. Organizers know where these trips begin, but not necessarily where they end, since the colorful aircraft drift with the winds and land wherever they can. That can include farm land. Miller says Decatur residents are understanding and “go with the flow” when a balloon lands on their property. The event will include traditionally shaped balloons or ones made to look like flowers or cartoon characters. Those are called special shapes. Festival President Miller says the festival has roots going back forty years.

“It was a group of businessmen and balloonists who decided back in 1978 that they wanted to start an event, a ballooning event. It was becoming very popular all around the country,” she said.

The Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Festival begins this Saturday at Point Mallard Park. The event also includes live music, antique cars and tractors, arts and crafts, and fireworks.
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
