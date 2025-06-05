Baby Steps opens new home for student moms at The University of Alabama

Over 6,000 students graduated from the University of Alabama in May. They’re among the 10,000 diplomas typically awarded in Tuscaloosa each year. Another ceremony recently took place to help ensure that a certain group of students make it all the way to graduation. Baby Steps, a nonprofit that supports student mothers, recently celebrated the ribbon-cutting of its new Tuscaloosa facility. A fully furnished home for three student moms and their babies.

The home offers not just shelter, but emotional and practical support to help young mothers stay in school.

"It's a beautiful home, and we mean for it to be beautiful," said Michelle Schultz, founder of Baby Steps. "We want women to feel known, loved, and seen and to know they can do this, with our help."

The Tuscaloosa location marks Baby Steps' second major campus effort, following its launch at Auburn University in 2017. The program offers student moms access to housing, baby supplies, and a community that understands the challenges of balancing parenthood and education. Kaitlyn Willing, Co-Founder and Director of National Operations, helped launch the new facility. She says Tuscaloosa was a natural next step.

Lyric Franklin Baby clothes available at the new UA Baby Steps facility

“Alabama seemed like the best fit. It’s right in our backyard,” Willing said. “UA is structured a lot like Auburn, and we knew they were also dealing with an unplanned pregnancy epidemic.”

For Willing, the work is deeply personal. As a former student mom herself, she remembers the struggle all too well.

“I was waiting tables at night with a big swollen belly, going to classes during the day, just trying to save enough to support myself and my baby,” Willing said. “If I had something like Baby Steps, a place where you can get diapers, wipes, clothes it would’ve made all the difference.”

In January, the first student mom moved into the Tuscaloosa house, even before it was fully finished. That early demand signaled the urgency of the need, said Cary Chandler, CEO and President of Baby Steps.

“We launched a donor drive to outfit the remaining rooms, and the response was incredible,” Chandler said. “The Tuscaloosa community and the UA family have been so supportive.”

Lyric Franklin Inside the new Baby Steps facility at UA

What started as a small initiative at Auburn has evolved into a national campaign. According to Schultz, the data speaks volumes. 61% of student moms do not complete their degrees due to lack of support, and Baby Steps wants to be a part of the initiative that helps to change that.

“We opened our doors in 2017 at Auburn and very quickly saw similar needs on other campuses,” Schultz said. “Over the past eight years, we've served more than 200 women across the country.”

Among those who helped was Chandler Jones, who first encountered Baby Steps as a student mom in Auburn. Now, she serves as the organization’s Director of National Marketing.

“As a student mom, you’re navigating two entirely different life experiences,” Jones said. “Baby Steps helped me bridge that gap. It made all the difference.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated more than just a new building; it marked a symbol of what's possible when student moms are supported. Community leaders, UA officials, and Baby Steps staff gathered to reflect on the journey and the promise of what lies ahead.

“We’re thrilled to officially open the Baby Steps Bama house,” Chandler said. “We’ve invited leadership from the Chamber of Commerce, our advisory board, and supporters who made this possible. It’s a special day.”

Looking ahead, Baby Steps plans to expand to other campuses, including the University of Georgia, University of Tennessee, University of Central Florida, and NC State.

