Join APR on June 23 for Community Night! The festivities will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa.
Lyric Franklin is a journalism graduate student intern in the APR newsroom. In addition to covering the ribbon cutting of the new Baby Steps facility at the University of Alabama, Lyric has reported on a documentary about Alabama's prison system and efforts to protect sea turtle hatchlings.

