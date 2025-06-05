Lyric Franklin
Lyric Franklin is a journalism graduate student intern in the APR newsroom. In addition to covering the ribbon cutting of the new Baby Steps facility at the University of Alabama, Lyric has reported on a documentary about Alabama's prison system and efforts to protect sea turtle hatchlings.
Over 6,000 students graduated from the University of Alabama in May. They’re among the 10,000 diplomas typically awarded in Tuscaloosa each year. Another ceremony recently took place to help ensure that a certain group of students make it all the way to graduation