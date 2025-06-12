Juneteenth: Alabama legislation and ways to celebrate this state holiday
With summer in full swing, communities across Alabama are gathering to commemorate a historic milestone — Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day.
According to the Associated Press, this holiday marks the end of slavery in the U.S. An order was issued as Union troops arrived in Texas at the end of the Civil War, declaring that all enslaved people in the state were free and had “absolute equality.”
Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 but has been celebrated in Texas since 1866. Over time, communities in other states began to recognize the day as well, including in Alabama.
State lawmakers gave final passage to legislation making Juneteenth an official state holiday in early May. The Alabama Senate voted 13–5 in favor of the bill. On May 9, Gov. Kay Ivey officially signed House Bill 165 into law.
For the past four years, Gov. Ivey had used her executive authority to recognize Juneteenth, but this legislation makes it permanent — meaning all state offices will now close each year on June 19.
Looking for ways to celebrate? Here's a list of Juneteenth events happening across Alabama:
Birmingham:
Juneteenth 2025: Wellness Day
Birmingham Civil Rights Institute
520 16th St N
Saturday, June 14 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More details can be found here
A Vibe Called Black 2025
Birmingham Museum of Art | Past Present and Future Organization
2000 Reverend Abraham Woods Junior Boulevard
Wednesday, June 18 | 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
More details can be found here
Juneteenth 2025: Freedom Day
Birmingham Civil Rights Institute
520 16th St N
Thursday, June 19 | 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More details can be found here
East-West Classic
Rickwood Field
1137 2nd Ave W
Thursday, June 19 | 1:05 p.m. to 3:05 p.m.
More details can be found here
Huntsville:
Annual Juneteenth Festival
Huntsville City’s Office of Multicultural Affairs and Amazon
200 Church St SW
Saturday, June 14 | 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
More details can be found here
Auburn:
Auburn Juneteenth Parade
Boykin Community Center | Northwest Auburn Task Force, Inc.
Saturday, June 14 | 10 a.m. to TBD
400 Boykin St
More details can be found here
Montgomery:
10th Annual Juneteenth Celebration
Rosa Parks Museum
Saturday, June 14 | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
252 Montgomery St
More details can be found here
Montevallo:
3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration
George Dailey Park | Montevallo Parks and Recreation Board
245 Selma Rd
Thursday, June 19th | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
More details can be found here
Tuscaloosa:
2025 Juneteenth Living Legend Luncheon
Tuscaloosa County Branch NAACP
9500 Old Greensboro Road Tuscaloosa
Thursday, June 19 | 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
More details can be found here
Scottsboro:
Juneteenth Celebration
The Scottsboro Boys Museum
Thursday, June 19 | 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
428 W Willow St
More details can be found here
Mobile:
Juneteenth Celebration
Mardi Gras Park
Thursday, June 19 | 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
104 -148 S Royal St
More details can be found here
Greensboro:
5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration
Men on Valor
Saturday, June 21 | 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
1101 Main St
More details can be found here