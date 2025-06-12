Juneteenth: Alabama legislation and ways to celebrate this state holiday

With summer in full swing, communities across Alabama are gathering to commemorate a historic milestone — Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day.

According to the Associated Press, this holiday marks the end of slavery in the U.S. An order was issued as Union troops arrived in Texas at the end of the Civil War, declaring that all enslaved people in the state were free and had “absolute equality.”

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 but has been celebrated in Texas since 1866. Over time, communities in other states began to recognize the day as well, including in Alabama.

State lawmakers gave final passage to legislation making Juneteenth an official state holiday in early May. The Alabama Senate voted 13–5 in favor of the bill. On May 9, Gov. Kay Ivey officially signed House Bill 165 into law.

For the past four years, Gov. Ivey had used her executive authority to recognize Juneteenth, but this legislation makes it permanent — meaning all state offices will now close each year on June 19.

Looking for ways to celebrate? Here's a list of Juneteenth events happening across Alabama:

Birmingham:

Juneteenth 2025: Wellness Day

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

520 16th St N

Saturday, June 14 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More details can be found here

A Vibe Called Black 2025

Birmingham Museum of Art | Past Present and Future Organization

2000 Reverend Abraham Woods Junior Boulevard

Wednesday, June 18 | 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

More details can be found here

Juneteenth 2025: Freedom Day

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

520 16th St N

Thursday, June 19 | 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More details can be found here

East-West Classic

Rickwood Field

1137 2nd Ave W

Thursday, June 19 | 1:05 p.m. to 3:05 p.m.

More details can be found here

Tuscaloosa Branch of NAACP / Facebook

Huntsville:

Annual Juneteenth Festival

Huntsville City’s Office of Multicultural Affairs and Amazon

200 Church St SW

Saturday, June 14 | 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

More details can be found here

Auburn:

Auburn Juneteenth Parade

Boykin Community Center | Northwest Auburn Task Force, Inc.

Saturday, June 14 | 10 a.m. to TBD

400 Boykin St

More details can be found here

Montgomery:

10th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Rosa Parks Museum

Saturday, June 14 | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

252 Montgomery St

More details can be found here

Montevallo:

3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

George Dailey Park | Montevallo Parks and Recreation Board

245 Selma Rd

Thursday, June 19th | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More details can be found here

Tuscaloosa:

2025 Juneteenth Living Legend Luncheon

Tuscaloosa County Branch NAACP

9500 Old Greensboro Road Tuscaloosa

Thursday, June 19 | 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

More details can be found here

Scottsboro:

Juneteenth Celebration

The Scottsboro Boys Museum

Thursday, June 19 | 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

428 W Willow St

More details can be found here

Mobile:

Juneteenth Celebration

Mardi Gras Park

Thursday, June 19 | 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

104 -148 S Royal St

More details can be found here