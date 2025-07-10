Bread sold in Alabama being recalled over nut contamination

Hartford Bakery, Inc. is voluntarily recalling six lots of its “Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style 1/2 Loaf” as this product may contain undeclared hazelnuts. People with a nut allergy or severe sensitivity to hazelnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. This brand of bread is sold in Alabama.

Out of an abundance of caution, Hartford Bakery, Inc. is removing all units of product included in the six effected lot codes noted below. Hartford Bakery, Inc has determined that no other lot codes were affected.

The recalled “Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style 1/2 Loaf” products were distributed in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi retailers, including Kroger and Walmart. The product comes in a flexible plastic bag marked with the following information:

Lot code T10 174010206, T10 174010306, T10 174010406, T10 174020206, T10 174020306, T10 174020406 found on the front panel of packaging.

Net Weight 12OZ (340G), UPC 24126018152 found on the bottom of packaging.

An expiration date of 07/13/2025 found on the front panel of packaging.

The recall was initiated after discovering that approximately 883 loaves of bread from six production lots contained visible hazelnuts and were distributed in “Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style 1/2 Loaf” packaging. While the packaging states “May Contain Tree Nuts,” it does not state that it “Contains Hazelnuts.” An investigation revealed an error in change of packaging for a hazelnut-containing bread to the implicated white bread product.

While there have been no major reports of injury or illness to date, Hartford Bakery is aware of one customer who experienced digestive discomfort after consumption. Hartford Bakery also received consumer complaints from those who saw the nuts before consuming the product.

Consumers who purchased the implicated products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Hartford Bakery at 1-812-425-4642 Monday through Friday, except for holidays, from 8:00am-3:00pm CST.