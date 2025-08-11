Disappointing seasons for Alabama, Georgia, and Auburn reflected in the AP poll

Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer told reporters at SEC Media Days how he was hyper focused on the season opener against Florida State in Tallahassee. The AP poll may give a clue on how that concern may be justified. The AP Top 25 college football poll preseason rankings are now. Texas took the number one spot for the first time in an opening poll, narrowly edging out Penn State by just five points in the closest preseason vote since 1998. Defending champion Ohio State ranked Number 3. Alabama was number eight. Georgia at five. And, Auburn is unranked in the top twenty five.

Alabama debuts at its lowest preseason rank since 2008. And there’s little patience for a program with such storied excellence to have trouble navigating the waters under second-year coach Kalen DeBoer. The Tide finished sixth in the SEC last season, with a 9-4 overall record and 5-3 conference record – a devasting result for fans. Finishing short of the College Football Playoff was a dagger for a program that prides itself in being one of the very best. This year, DeBoer and the Tide hope to re-emerge as a top threat.

The Bulldogs, too, are entering a new era at signal caller with Gunner Stockton taking full reign of the offense. Georgia’s previous back-to-back title wins are far in the rearview mirror after more recent consecutive Big Ten national championship victories. But unlike Alabama, Georgia has the stability that its longtime head coach Kirby Smart brings to the table.

A tradition since 1936, no organization has been ranking teams and naming a major college football national champion longer than the AP — and now you can follow live updates before and after the poll drops.

Here’s what to know:

1. Why Texas? The Longhorns don’t have a major mandate for the Number 1 ranking, but they’ve been on an upward trajectory since going 5-7 in 2021. They’ve won 25 of their last 30 games and reached two straight CFP semifinals. With undisputed starting quarterback Arch Manning at the helm, “Arch Mania” is at a fever pitch.

2.. Who decides the rankings? The Top 25 voters are over 60journalists covering college football for AP-member news organizations. They’re urged to base their votes on head-to-head results, not reputation, preseason speculation or regional bias.



3. When does the 2025 season start? The wait is almost over. Opening weekend begins Saturday, Aug. 23.

Several streaks ended with the release of the 2025 preseason poll.

Iowa was left unranked in the preseason Top 25 for the first time in two years. USC’s run ended after five years and Utah’s ended after six consecutive preseason poll appearances.

It’s a far fall for Utah, which ranked Number 12 in last year’s preseason survey. USC came in at Number 23 and Iowa at Number 25 in the 2024 preseason.

Every Top 25 voter has their own workflow to stay on top of how teams are doing across the country, from online outlets and results to highlights, fan boards and team and NCAA stats. The general guidance from the AP is that votes should be based on performance, not reputation. The company urges voters to avoid regional bias and “homerism,” and to pay attention to head-to-head results. The AP also supports voters who decide to make significant changes from week to week if they feel those changes are warranted.

Boise State is the sole non-Power Four team to make the preseason poll, clocking in at Number 25. The Broncos come off a strong 2024 campaign, going undefeated in conference play and 12-2 overall. Ashton Jeanty moving on to the pros is a major loss for the Broncos. The do-it-all running back led all Division I running backs, with 2,601 rushing yards. That’s nearly 1,000 yards more than ASU’s Cam Skattebo, who rushed for 1,711 yards.

Maddux Madsen returns at quarterback after a strong 2024, throwing for 3,018 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. Boise State travels to the University of South Florida to open the season on Thursday, Aug. 28.

Texas A&M came in at Number 19, marking the Aggies’ seventh straight appearance on the AP preseason poll. They finished ninth in the SEC last year and are one of 10 SEC teams to make the preseason poll.

Quarterback Marcel Reed is preparing to take full control of the offense after gradually surpassing Connor Weigman on the depth chart during the 2024 season.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, right, is pressured out of the pocket by the Texas defense during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Reed completed 61.3 percent of passes for 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns. The dual-threat signal-caller added 547 yards and seven touchdowns on foot. The Aggies open the season at home against UTSA.

AP Top 25 college football poll rankings:

1. Texas

2. Penn State

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Georgia

6. Notre Dame

7. Oregon

8. Alabama

9. LSU

10. Miami (FL)

11. Arizona State

12. Illinois

13. South Carolina

14. Michigan

15. Florida

16. SMU

17. Kansas State

18. Oklahoma

19. Texas A&M

20. Indiana

21. Ole Miss

22. Iowa State

23. Texas Tech

24. Tennessee

25. Boise State

