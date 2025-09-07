Tide QB sets school pass record in convincing win over Louisiana Monroe

Ty Simpson completed a school-record seventeen consecutive passes, with three of them going for touchdowns, and number twenty one ranked Alabama rebounded from a season-opening loss with a 73-0 drubbing of Louisiana-Monroe. It was a evening of contrasts following the Crimson Tide’s first season opening loss since 2001, in an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Florida State. It was that loss that caused Alabama to tumble in the AP Top 25 College football teams.

The Crimson Tide scored on each of their eleven possessions, with ten touchdowns and a field goal, and held Louisiana-Monroe to 148 total yards. Alabama (1-1), coming off a stunning 31-17 loss at Florida State, finished with seven TD passes despite playing without star wideout Ryan Williams, who was out due to a concussion protocol.

"They made their minds up at some point leading up to Sunday,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said. “Because by Sunday they were ready to roll, and that carried through the whole week. The challenge now is, can you sustain it?”

Simpson, with 226 passing yards, was the catalyst Saturday. He led Alabama to four straight touchdown drives to start the game. Backup quarterbacks Austin Mack and Keelon Russell also shined in Alabama’s home opener, with each of them throwing two TD passes.

"I just thought the game was slower for (Simpson),” DeBoer said. “That first week to second week, that’s what we needed to see. Saw the field, knew where guys were at, knew the situation and just made the throws.”

The improved effort by Alabama’s defense was palpable, and the unit returned to form in an important category. The Tide, which finished fifth nationally last season in takeaways (28) but forced zero against Florida State, finished plus-3 in turnover margin.

“I think they just did a better job of every guy pursuing to the ball,” DeBoer said. ”(Takeaways) are a contagious thing, doesn’t matter who you’re playing. That was something I saw in practice. Happy to see it carry over.”

Aidan Armenta completed 8 of 14 passes for 28 yards, with an interception, for Louisiana-Monroe.

Alabama’s win, coupled with losses by number twelve ranked Arizona State, number thirteen Florida, and number seventeen SMU to unranked opponents, should help the Crimson Tide climb into next week’s AP Top 25 .

For Louisiana-Monroe, it was an expected result against an Alabama team trying to prove a point. But it came with a sizeable payment of $1.9 million that will help fund the entire athletic department.

For Alabama, DeBoer wanted his team to “cut it loose” amid mounting pressure following last week’s loss. The Tide did just that in a dominant performance.

Louisiana-Monroe has a bye before traveling to UTEP later this month. Alabama hosts Wisconsin next Saturday.