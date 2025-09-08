Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr.’s status is uncertain as the Badgers prepare to visit No. 19 Alabama on Sunday, coach Luke Fickell said. Edwards didn’t play in the Badgers’ 42-10 victory over Middle Tennessee last weekend after he sprained his knee during the second quarter of their season-opening 17-0 triumph over Miami (Ohio).

Alabama is looking to keep momentum going after a seventy three to zero shallkacking of Louisiana Monroe before a hometown crowd at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Ohio State gave Grambling a similar beatdown of seventy to zero. That may have swayed authors of the Association Press Top 25, who gave Alabama a slight uptick from twenty one in the ranking to nineteen.

On the availability of Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards for Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa, Badgers head coach Luke Fickell said during his Monday news conference that “I don’t know a whole lot” about Edwards’ potential availability for Wisconsin's game with Alabama (1-1).

“It’s a Monday,” Fickell said. “We’ll see as we continue to push forward in the week, but we’ll get obviously prepared either way.”

Danny O’Neil started in Edwards’ place and went 23 of 27 for 283 yards with three touchdown passes and an interception against Middle Tennessee.

“All in all, with what we asked him to do, I think he did a really good job,” Fickell said.

O’Neil, who started 11 games for San Diego State last season, was 12 of 19 for 120 yards with one touchdown pass, one touchdown run and an interception after taking over for Edwards against Miami (Ohio).

Fickell said he also was uncertain about whether center Jake Renfro would be able to play against Alabama. Renfro missed the Middle Tennessee game with an unspecified injury.