Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is giving away 10 pairs of tickets to ShoalsFest, happening October 11 & 12. Click here to enter for a chance to win!

Key player for Wisconsin uncertain ahead of Crimson Tide game on Saturday

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published September 8, 2025 at 3:25 PM CDT
FILE - Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Penn State Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Morry Gash/AP
/
AP
FILE - Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Penn State Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr.’s status is uncertain as the Badgers prepare to visit No. 19 Alabama on Sunday, coach Luke Fickell said. Edwards didn’t play in the Badgers’ 42-10 victory over Middle Tennessee last weekend after he sprained his knee during the second quarter of their season-opening 17-0 triumph over Miami (Ohio).

Alabama is looking to keep momentum going after a seventy three to zero shallkacking of Louisiana Monroe before a hometown crowd at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Ohio State gave Grambling a similar beatdown of seventy to zero. That may have swayed authors of the Association Press Top 25, who gave Alabama a slight uptick from twenty one in the ranking to nineteen.

On the availability of Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards for Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa, Badgers head coach Luke Fickell said during his Monday news conference that “I don’t know a whole lot” about Edwards’ potential availability for Wisconsin's game with Alabama (1-1).

“It’s a Monday,” Fickell said. “We’ll see as we continue to push forward in the week, but we’ll get obviously prepared either way.”

Danny O’Neil started in Edwards’ place and went 23 of 27 for 283 yards with three touchdown passes and an interception against Middle Tennessee.
“All in all, with what we asked him to do, I think he did a really good job,” Fickell said.

O’Neil, who started 11 games for San Diego State last season, was 12 of 19 for 120 yards with one touchdown pass, one touchdown run and an interception after taking over for Edwards against Miami (Ohio).
Fickell said he also was uncertain about whether center Jake Renfro would be able to play against Alabama. Renfro missed the Middle Tennessee game with an unspecified injury.
Tags
News Wisconsin BadgersCrimson Tide footballThe University of AlabamaKalen DeBoerChamber of Commerce of West Alabama
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate