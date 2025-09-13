Digital Media Center
Alabama beats Wisconsin, minus Badgers’ starting quarterback.

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published September 13, 2025 at 2:48 PM CDT
Alabama defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) celebrates an interception against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
Alabama defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) celebrates an interception against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Ty Simpson threw for 382 yards and four touchdowns, including two to returning star Ryan Williams, and number nineteen ranked Alabama overpowered Wisconsin for the second consecutive year, 38-14 on Saturday.

Simpson completed 24 of 29 passes, with two of his misses being drops by Williams and freshman Lotzier Brooks. Williams finished with five receptions for 165 yards after missing last week's game because of a concussion.

Simpson, who was equally solid last week against Louisiana-Monroe, joined Mac Jones (2020) as the only quarterbacks in school history to complete at least 80% of his passes and throw three TDs in consecutive games.
The Byrant-Denny Stadium crowd erupted as Williams took a screen pass and went 75 yards on the first play of the second half. It gave Williams his first 100-yard game since facing Georgia last September.

Bray Hubbard’s two interceptions led an Alabama (2-1) defense that held Wisconsin to 209 yards. The Crimson Tide notched four sacks.
Danny O’Neil, subbing for injured Wisconsin starter Billy Edwards, completed 11 of 17 passes for 117 yards. His 41-yard TD pass to Jayden Ballard was one of the few highlights for the Badgers (2-1). Vinny Anthony II also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score.

Alabama defensive end LT Overton left the game in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury and did not return. He walked to the locker room without assistance. The Crimson Tide are expected to continue to climb in next week's AP Top 25 college football poll. Alabama’s seventy three to zero drubbing over Louisiana Monroe earned the team only a two point bump.

The injury-riddled Badgers couldn’t find a rhythm on either side of the ball and have dropped consecutive games to Alabama by a combined score of 80-24. Getting healthy, particularly at QB and along the O-line, is critical before conference play. The Crimson Tide have outscored their last two opponents by a combined score of 111-14, potentially turning a corner after losing the opening at Florida State.

Wisconsin returns home to face Maryland next Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Alabama gets the week off before opening conference play against number six ranked Georgia.
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
The Associated Press
