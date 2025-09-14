Alabama moves up in the college football ranking after beating Wisconsin

Alabama gained five spots in the this week’s AP Top 25 after defeating Wisconsin thirty eight to fourteen. The Tide is now at number fourteen. Ohio State, Penn State and LSU are still the top three teams in Week 4 of the AP Top 25 poll.

Miami moved up to No. 4 after crushing USF and Georgia to No. 5, despite needing overtime to beat Tennessee. Texas A&M made a big jump into the top 10 after its dramatic win at Notre Dame, while the Irish became the first team since 1988 to stay in the Top 25 with an 0-2 record.

Oregon slipped two spots to No. 6 despite a 20-point road win against Northwestern and was followed by Florida State, Texas, Illinois and the Aggies. Perhaps the biggest news is how Georgia Tech broke into the top twenty five. The Yellowjackets 24-21 upset victory over Clemson did the trick. Georgia Tech have officially broken into the Top 25 after weeks of knocking on the door. Georgia Tech put on a strong performance against Clemson on Saturday, setting the tone from start to finish. The Tigers tied it up at 21 apiece with 3:26 on the clock.

Quarterback Haynes King led a 10-play, 38-yard drive, setting up kicker Aidan Birr for a game-winning 55-yard field goal.

Number one ranked Ohio State, number two Penn State and number three LSU sit comfortably at one, two and three for another week. Ohio State’s slow start against Ohio didn’t shake voters, as the Buckeyes built steam in the second half to win 37-9. Penn State beat in-state foe Villanova 52-6, and LSU outscored SEC opponent Florida 20-10.

The Associated Press is weighing in by nothing that the preseason Number -ranked AP team has failed to win the national title in 19 of the last 21 years. So eliminate Texas. Also, in 17 of the last 19 years, the national champ was ranked in the top 7 of the preseason poll. So that bodes well for Penn State, Ohio State, Georgia and Oregon. Clemson and Notre Dame were also in top seven, but they’re not looking so great right now.