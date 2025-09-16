"Playing on my own terms:" How Firehouse is shaping sound in Alabama's music scene

Nestled in the lively neighborhood of Avondale, a hub for art, music and food in Birmingham, stands an old brick fire station. To the unsuspecting eye, this venue may appear to be a relic from a bygone era of Birmingham’s past.

However, this historic building is more than what meets the eye. Aptly named the Firehouse Community Arts Center (Firehouse), the space is home to a hub that makes music education accessible for local students.

“We have one purpose, which is to serve any kids who are into learning how to play the Rock and Roll instruments, guitar, bass, drums, singing, keys, […] forming bands, recording engineering, live sound production, regardless of their economic situations,” said Eric Wallace, the founder and executive director of the Firehouse.

Wallace purchased the building that would become the Firehouse when he was 24 years old. However, he said he first developed a strong connection to music as a teenager growing up in the local music scene in Alabama.

“What really made me fall in love with music was being able to grow up in a in a community where I […] could just watch bands that were made up of people not that much older than me or my age, or eventually me, just playing my music on my own terms and doing what I wanted,” he explained.

After graduating college, Wallace said music became a central part of his professional life. He played in multiple bands and began to teach private music lessons. During this time, Wallace said he realized the ability to afford music education was a privilege that not all students had.

This prompted his desire to create an accessible space for students of all economic backgrounds— the Firehouse.

“Every single one of my students was a white kid from the suburbs. They could afford private music lessons from somebody like me, and most of my neighbors didn't really necessarily fit that description,” he said.

In 2020, Wallace said he was able to realize his dream of developing the Firehouse into a one-stop-shop to provide scholarships to students who would otherwise lack access to music education.

“I grew up in Homewood. I didn't have a lot of barriers to doing whatever I wanted to do,” he explained. “So, the older I get, the more that I want to see that sort of expression in my community, the more I just want to make it something that is accessible as possible to as many people as possible.”

The Firehouse also offers a songwriting camp in which students, while learning to play a variety of instruments, can practically apply their skills by writing and producing their own songs. In attendance this summer was 15-year-old student Marigold Jones, who’s been working to sharpen up her musical skills.

“We write a song, and then we have maybe four weeks to do it. Then, we will record it and put it out on streaming services like Spotify and Apple music and stuff. That's pretty much the whole goal is to learn how to write a song and get more used to it for the future,” she said.

Jones said she started taking lessons at the age of nine years old, initially focusing on the drums before moving on to the guitar. She said the Firehouse has played an instrumental part in shaping her relationship with rock music, especially as a teenager growing up in Birmingham.

“I think probably most places don't have the Firehouse around, or something like it. So, I think that if I lived somewhere else, I wouldn't have this experience, and I might not be the musician I am today, because I never really had exposure to any other music,” she said. “So, I think that the Firehouse has definitely shaped my life in a way that, like nowhere else could.”

Outside of growing their musical talents, students at the Firehouse can learn valuable skills that help them in other areas of life. This has been the case for 13-year-old Mirabella, also a student at this year’s songwriting camp.

“I've become more confident because the people just here are so friendly and inviting, and you never feel like you [make] any mistakes really here,” she said.

Because of their experience as students at the Firehouse, both Marigold and Mirabella said they have dreams of pursuing music professionally in the future.

While the musicians of tomorrow are molded inside of the building, icons of the past adorn the outside of it. A colorful mural contains the portraits of Angela Davis, Fred Shuttlesworth, Spider Martin and Sun Ra—all noteworthy historical figures from Alabama.

The mural, designed by Texas native Tim Kerr, holds a personal significance to Wallace.

“I got to meet Fred Shuttlesworth when I was working for Operation New Birmingham probably just a couple years before he died. The stories about Shuttlesworth when he was doing what he did in Birmingham are just unbelievable. So, that was the only person who I insisted he paint,” he explained.

The words “know your history” are featured prominently in the mural. The phrase is part of the philosophy that Wallace said he incorporates into the mission of the Firehouse.

“It's hard to really feel connected to a place or a value if you don't know the history behind it or the things that make that place what it is.”

Not only does the Firehouse work to foster talent through a learning space, but also through a performance space found on the ground floor of the building. Informed by his own experiences attending and playing shows in his youth, Wallace said he wanted to provide local bands with the ability to platform themselves.

“I was old enough and lucky enough […] to be in this scene of people who were having shows at warehouses and random spots downtown, where bands would just show up and put their gear on the floor and play,” he explained. “Those experiences, to me, kind of broke down this idea that free expression was an unattainable thing. Like, ‘Hey, if I just turn the amp up loud enough and figure out how to play guitar, I can do that too.’”

This initiative-based philosophy is an integral part of how the Firehouse cultivates the music scene in Birmingham. It’s also what makes the Firehouse a “do it yourself” or DIY music venue. Those familiar with art-and-crafts may be familiar with this term. In the context of music, the idea of DIY is about making your own space in the industry as a musician.

“There’s a lot of the music industry […] that is about getting other people to do things for you and that's where the death of art exists,” said Wallace.

Unlike for-profit performance venues that depend on metrics like ticket sales to measure success, the Firehouse is maintained by volunteers and community effort.

“People's passion is really on display when they are doing anything at their own expense. They're doing things because they care about each other and care about the space that they're able to do things in,” Wallace explained. “Anyone who's ever been involved with keeping that space alive is dropping off paper towels, taking out the trash, booking shows, playing in bands.”

By focusing on community rather than profit, many local bands have had the chance to develop their talent in a pressure-free environment, allowing them to reach great heights in their careers. One musician and friend of Wallace, Katie Crutchfield, received a Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album with her band Waxahatchee.

“I don't think that if you're playing DIY shows you're ever like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m trying to make it one day.’ It's just a different attitude. The “making it” is singing the song, performing the song. She just happens to be really damn good. So, eventually other people catch on,” Wallace said. “I see now, a lot of the bands that are really active at the scene now are touring at this very moment, and parts of regional touring scenes too. So, it's a really cool thing.”

The Firehouse Community Arts Center works to act as a bridge, connecting Birmingham’s history to Birmingham’s future. What started as the dream of one musician has now become a reality for the next generation of songwriters, guitarists, drummers and producers.

As indicated by Wallace’s dedication to accessibility, anyone can sign up for lessons by either walking through front door or filling out the registration form on the Firehouse’s website.

