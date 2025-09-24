Spiro Cheriogotis to "look forward" as Mobile’s new mayor

Republican and former judge Spiro Cheriogotis will lead Alabama’s “Port City” as its new Mayor, following what was called the most wide open race for Mobile City Hall in a generation. Cheriogotis got just over 24,000 or 50.8% - to Drummond’s just after twenty three thousand or just over 49 percent, according to FOX10 News.

As APR Gulf coast correspondent Michael Dumas reported yesterday…

“I'm invested in the future of Mobile, and I believe the future of Mobile is bright,” Cheriogotis said during last week’s televised debate. “Mobile deserves leadership, that appreciates the problems of today, but reflects the opportunities of tomorrow. We can't afford to get stuck in the politics of the past. Mobile deserves leadership with clear vision and energy to seize the opportunity our city has before it right now, because if we let this opportunity pass, we may never get it back.

“I want to move Mobile into that potential. We've been the city of perpetual potential for long enough. It's time that we realize that potential and we become a city of unlimited possibility.”

When asked during the debate, Cherigotis had specific ideas on how to bolster their constituents’ quality of life through further investment in existing public assets. He agreed that a new arena, to replace the aging Mobile Civic Center demolished last year, was an important part of broadening the city’s entertainment districts.

Cheriogotis said he would focus on projects promoting further connection downtown to the city’s waterfront, as well as completing the Brookley by the Bay city park complex which was begun on the shores of Mobile Bay near the Brookley Aeroplex which is home to the city’s new downtown airport. That project has stalled in recent years.

“Mobile has never really connected its waterfront to its entertainment district. And so one thing I'll do as mayor is really fight to reimagine Water Street,” Cheriogotis said. “We need to create a situation where visitors to Mobile, citizens of Mobile, can take a stroll in our downtown, leave Bienville Square and just happen to find themselves on the water. That's something we need to do to fully activate our downtown.”

“Brookley by the Bay, I think, will be the crown jewel of our city's park system. We have a $25 million plan to fully utilize that space, but we don't need to invest $25 million to make that waterfront area great. Just give me a parking lot and a weed eater and let's create some walking trails and some bike trails," the new Mayor said.