Alabama’s game with Vanderbilt means a change in the AP Top 25

History did not repeat itself at Bryant Denny Stadium over the weekend. Alabama defeated Vanderbilt thirty to fourteen after last year’s upset on the road. The Commodores kept the game close for the first thirty minutes. The score at half time wa fourteen to fourteen. The second half was all Bama with the team making sixteen points including a touchdown in the final seconds. Head Coach Kalen DeBoer says it wasn’t a perfect game, but the team responde

“I think that's been a huge theme for us here on this run we're on, and the momentum we're continuing to gain, there's a confidence between offense and defense at the other side will will come through when it matters most,” DeBoer said.

That win was recognized by the voters in the APR Top 25. Alabama rose in the rankings to number eight. The latest college football rankings reveal a major shakeup. Penn State and Texas dropped out of the poll for the first time since 2022. Miami moved ahead of Oregon to reclaim the number two spot, while number Texas Tech climbed to its highest ranking since 2008. Ohio State remains No. 1 after a win over Minnesota, but the number of first-place votes for the Buckeyes dwindled. Indiana and Georgia also moved up two spots after returning to the win column with a victory over Kentucky. Regarding Alabama’s win over Vandy, Coach Kalen DeBoer says the Tide made a statement with sixteen unanswered points in the second half.

“If you you know are who we are, and we really believe that we have a good football team, then you know, we should, we should only have one option, and that's just to get of everything we got and leave it all on the football field,” he said.

Alabama hits the road this Saturday to play Missouri.