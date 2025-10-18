Protesters gathered in Alabama to oppose Trump and his policies

Protesters dressed as Uncle Sam and the public television character “Bluey” gathered across from the Richard Shelby Federal Courthouse in Tuscaloosa, as part of the national “No Kings” protest across Alabama and the nation. Hundreds of demonstrators in the "Druid City" waved and chanted as motorists honked their horns along 21st street.

Pat Duggins "No Kings" protesters along 21st Street in Tuscaloosa as part of the national series of anti-Trump demonstrations

The group in "T-Town" carried signs with slogans including “Veterans: We swore to defend the Constitution—remove the regime,” “Release the Epstein Files” (referring to materials related to the late sexual offender,) and “America—rejecting Kings since 1776.” University of Alabama student Giselle Hernandez says she is protesting, not just what’s going on in Tuscaloosa, but also in her own neighborhood near Chicago, Illinois.

“I'm from the Chicago suburbs, Bolingbroke, if you don't know it. It's about 30 minutes away from Chicago,” said Hernandez. “I have seen them in my own neighborhood. I'm telling you, the grocery store I see the grocery store I usually go every day. I've seen them in my town. Take my neighbors, take workers that I've talked to every day, you know?”

Along with her protest sign, Hernandez wore a black t-shirt with the slogan “Relax Gringo—I’m legal!” Leslie Poss of Tuscaloosa also attended today’s “No Kings” gathering. She picked her words carefully before stating her position against those who would allegedly damage the rule of law in the U.S. and harm Democracy.

“I do think that they are the minority those that are fighting for a dictatorship or the overthrow of democracy, of what it feels like, definitely the overthrow of our judicial system and the separation of powers, separation of church and state,” said Poss. “So I want to stay I want to stay positive, and I want my voice to be heard. I want my voice to be counted. I want elections to continue and to be to be free and fair and for everybody who has the right to vote to be able to vote.”

Pat Duggins A "No Kings" protester photographs a fellow demonstrator on Government Plaza in Tusaloosa

Protesting the direction of the country under Pr esident Donald Trump, people gathered Saturday in the nation’s capital and communities across the U.S. for “ No Kings ” demonstrations — what the president's Republican Party is calling “Hate America” rallies. They rallied with signs like “Nothing is more patriotic than protesting” or “Resist Fascism,” and in many places it looked more like a street party. There were marching bands, a huge banner with the U.S. Constitution’s “We The People,” preamble that people could sign, and protesters in frog costumes, which have emerged as a sign of resistance in Portland, Oregon.

This is the third mass mobilization since Trump's return to the White House and comes against the backdrop of a government shutdown that not only has closed federal programs and services, but is testing the core balance of power as an aggressive executive confronts Congress and the courts in ways that organizers warn are a slide toward American authoritarianism.

Demonstrators packed places like New York City's Times Square, the historic Boston Commons, Chicago's Grant Park, Washington, D.C., and hundreds of smaller public spaces. Many protesters were especially angered by attacks on their motives. In Washington, Brian Reymann said being called a terrorist all week by Republicans was “pathetic.”

“This is America. I disagree with their politics — but I don’t believe that they don’t love this country. I believe they are misguided. I think they are power hungry,” Reymann said, carrying a large American flag. Trump himself is spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

Pat Duggins A "No Kings" protester at Government Plaza in Tuscaloosa

“They say they’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king,” Trump said in a Fox News interview airing early Friday, before he departed for a $1 million-per-plate MAGA Inc. fundraiser at his club. Protests are expected nearby Saturday.

More than 2,600 rallies are planned Saturday in cities large and small, organized by hundreds of coalition partners.

“Big rallies like this give confidence to people who have been sitting on the sidelines but are ready to speak up,” Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said in an interview with The Associated Press.

While protests earlier this year — against Elon Musk's cuts in the spring and Trump’s June military parade — drew crowds, organizers say this one is uniting the opposition. Top Democrats such as Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders are joining in what organizers view as an antidote to Trump's actions, from the administration's clampdown on free speech to its military-style immigration raids.

“There is no greater threat to an authoritarian regime than patriotic people-power,” said Ezra Levin, a co-founder of Indivisible, among the key organizers. In April, the national march against Trump and Elon Musk had 1,300 registered locations. In June, for the first “No Kings” day, there were 2,100 registered locations.

Before noon, several thousand people had gathered in Times Square, chanting “Trump must go now,” and waving sometimes-profane signs with slogans insulting the president and condemning his immigration crackdown. Some people carried American flags.

Retired family doctor Terence McCormally was heading to Arlington National Cemetery to join others walking across the Memorial Bridge that enters Washington directly in front of the Lincoln Memorial. He said the recent deployment of the National Guard made him more wary of police than in the past.

“I really don’t like the crooks and conmen and religious zealots who are trying to use the country” for personal gain, McCormally said, “while they are killing and hurting millions of people with bombs.”

Republicans have sought to portray Saturday's protesters as far outside the mainstream and a prime reason for the government shutdown , now in its 18th day.From the White House to Capitol Hill, GOP leaders disparaged the rallygoers as “communists” and “Marxists." They say Democratic leaders, including Schumer, are beholden to the far-left flank and willing to keep the government shut down to appease those liberal forces.

Pat Duggins "No Kings" protesters in Tuscaloosa

“I encourage you to watch — we call it the Hate America rally — that will happen Saturday,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

“Let’s see who shows up for that," Johnson said, listing groups including “antifa types,” people who “hate capitalism” and “Marxists in full display.”

Many demonstrators responded to such hyperbole with silliness in part because they say Trump leans heavily on theatrics — like claiming cities he sends troops to are war zones — said Glen Kalbaugh, a Washington protester.

“So much of what we’ve seen from this administration has been so unserious and silly that we have to respond with the same energy,” said Kalbaugh, who wore a wizard hat and held a sign with a frog on it.

Democrats have refused to vote on legislation that would reopen the government as they demand funding for health care. Republicans say they are willing to discuss the issue later, only after the government reopens. But for many Democrats, the government closure is also a way to stand up to Trump, and try to push the presidency back to its place in the U.S. system as a co-equal branch of government. It's also a way to draw a moral line in the sand, said Murphy, the senator from Connecticut.

“Trump does think that he’s a king," Murphy said at the Washington rally, "and he thinks that he can act more corruptly when the government is shut down. But he cannot.”

The situation is a potential turnaround from just six months ago, when Democrats and their allies were divided and despondent. Schumer in particular was berated by his party for allowing an earlier government funding bill to sail through the Senate without using it to challenge Trump.

“What we are seeing from the Democrats is some spine,” said march organizer Levin. “The worst thing the Democrats could do right now is surrender.”

