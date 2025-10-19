That one catch during Alabama's game against Tennessee

Bama’s Zabien Brown returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown as time expired in the first half and number six Alabama rolled to a 37-20 victory over number eleven Tennessee in the rivalry known as the “Third Saturday in October.” Brown's pick gave the Tide a 23-7 lead and was all Alabama's defense needed while turning in its best performance of the season. The Tide held the nation's highest-scoring offense to 410 yards, well below its 529-yard average.

“I saw open field and just started running,” Brown said. “Looked at the time. If I get tackled, then the time goes out. I had to find a way to get into the end zone. It feels great to go out there and perform.”

Ty Simpson completed 19 of 29 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He led two TD drives of 90-plus yards as the Crimson Tide won their sixth consecutive game, including four in a row against ranked opponents. Alabama became the only team in SEC history to beat four straight ranked opponents with no open dates.

Joey Aguilar completed 28 of 44 passes for 268 yards, with a touchdown and an interception for Tennessee. DeSean Bishop ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

“We just got to be us,” Bishop said. “You look at our two losses, a lot of chances, a lot of self-inflicted wounds. We’re hurting ourselves. We’re making these games a lot harder than they should be. In this league, the margins are very small.”

Tennessee had a chance to seize momentum in the third quarter following a touchdown and then forcing Simpson to fumble near midfield. But Alabama's defense forced a three-and-out, and a 99-yard touchdown drive iced the game. Alabama's final touchdown, a 4-yard run by Daniel Hill with 5:49 remaining, ignited cigar smoke from every direction inside Byrant-Denny Stadium — a tradition for the victors in this rivalry. Simpson also lit one up as he left the field.

Alabama prevented back Tennessee from winning consecutive games in the series for the first time since 2003-04. Alabama has won 17 of 19 in the rivalry.

“The biggest thing for our guys is how committed to the process they are,” DeBoer said. “You can see it. You can hear it. Pads are popping every day in practice. They have an edge to them still and haven’t lost it.”

Alabama’s win, coupled with Ole Miss' loss to No. 9 Georgia, should propel the Tide into the top five in the next AP Poll. Tennessee will surely fall, along with No. 7 Texas Tech and No. 10 LSU. The Volunteers' loss featured a number of uncharacteristic statistics. They failed to score 30 points for the first time this season, and a defense that led the SEC in sacks didn't record one.

The Crimson Tide have arguably the best collection of wins in college football with four wins over ranked teams. Led by Simpson, Alabama has established itself as a legitimate championship contender midway through the season.

