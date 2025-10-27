Alabama suspends SNAP benefits for November

The Alabama Department of Human Resources confirmed that recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or Food Stamps will not receive aid during the month of November. Federal funding for the benefits was anticipated to end on Saturday due to the ongoing federal budget shutdown. The website USA Facts says over 750,000 Alabamians use SNAP to ensure they have enough to eat.

The suspension of SNAP benefits could also reportedly have ripple effect among grocery stores in rural community which depend the federal benefit dollars for a portion of their revenue. The State says recipients will be able to use benefits issued to their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card prior to Saturday at any SNAP authorized retailer.

The update from the Alabama Department of Human Resources follows guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture which manages the national SNAP program. The State said in a state that “…effective November 1, 2025, the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) is suspending all November 2025 benefit allotments until…federal funding is provided, or until FNS directs State agencies otherwise.’ No new benefits will be issued during the suspension; however, there are no other changes to the program or client requirements.”

Individuals can reportedly still apply for SNAP benefits during this suspension and DHR will continue to process applications and determine eligibility. No dollars will be issued until the federal budget shutdown ends. The State said that clients who need additional food support during this time may reach out to their local Feeding Alabama affiliated food bank, visit feedingalabama.org, or any other food resources available in their local communities.

APR previously reported how officials in Louisiana, Vermont and Virginia pledged this week to keep food aid flowing to recipients in their states, even if the federal program is stalled next month because of the government shutdown. Other states have explored using their own funds to prop up the program but have run into technical roadblocks, and it wasn't clear whether the three newly announced plans have answers for those. Legislative officials in Vermont said they’re waiting word from the state administration on how the benefit would be delivered.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, said he was declaring a state of emergency to provide food benefits to SNAP beneficiaries. A spokesperson said details on how it would work are coming later. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, another Republican, said he was making it a top priority to make sure “seniors, individuals with disabilities, and children who rely on food stamps do not go hungry in Louisiana,” but he has also not detailed how.

New Hampshire officials announced a plan to increase access to food through food banks and mobile pantries. It would require approval of a legislative committee in the GOP-controlled state. Vermont lawmakers also said Thursday they intend to have the state cover both the food aid and heating fuel assistance that's at risk, as APR reported.