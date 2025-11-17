Digital Media Center
Governor Ivey asks for delay on decision that could end PBS presence in Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published November 17, 2025 at 2:19 PM CST
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey urged the board that oversees Alabama Public Television to delay any decision on severing ties with PBS until it has studied Alabamians’ opinions on the matter and developed a plan for what comes next. The Republican governor sent a letter to the Alabama Educational Television Commission ahead of a November 18th meeting in which commissioners were expected to discuss disaffiliation.

Some commission members had pushed the idea of dropping PBS due to federal budget cuts, President Donald Trump’s dislike of public broadcasting and accusations of bias against NPR and PBS news programs from him and other conservatives. A decision to separate from PBS would mean Alabama Public Television would no longer air PBS programs, including “Sesame Street,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Antiques Roadshow” and “PBS NewsHour.”

“While I’m sympathetic to the concerns that may be prompting this proposal, such a sweeping, immediate action, especially if taken unilaterally by the executive branch, should be undertaken only after a thorough planning process and only with a thorough understanding of public opinion,” Ivey wrote.

Ivey asked the commission to conduct an extended survey of Alabama voters “to ensure their voices are heard.” She said the commission should also develop a separation plan that “should be available for public review for a considerable length of time before any vote is taken.”

The idea of dropping PBS arose at the October commission meeting. Alabama Public Television Executive Director Wayne Reid said some commissioners asked him to research the possibility and ramifications of ending the contract with PBS.
Commissioners were divided at an Oct. 28 meeting, according to the Alabama Reflector and al.com.

“I just, I don’t want to fund it, PBS has made themselves the enemy of what I stand with, and so I do not like them, and I don’t follow the philosophy of feeding the beast,” commission member Les Barnett said during the meeting, according to the Alabama Reflector.

Alabama Public Television pays about $2.2 million yearly for PBS programming.

The governor said it is imperative that APT programming “align with Alabama values,” but said the decision should be made in “collaboration among stakeholders.”

The possibility of dropping PBS prompted a backlash from Alabama public television viewers and donors. Petitions and posts were shared across social media, urging people to “Save PBS for Alabama Children” and “Don’t let Alabama send Elmo packing.”
