What Alabama may be facing next Saturday

Deuce Knight amassed 401 total yards and tied a school record accounting for six touchdowns and Auburn beat lower-division Mercer 62-17 on Saturday.

Knight, a freshman quarterback making his first career start, ran nine times for 162 yards and four scores. He also completed 15 of 20 passes for 239 yards and two more TDs. He became the first Auburn QB to run for four scores since Cam Newton in 2010. Jackson Arnold split drives with Knight in the second half and scored a 56-yard rushing touchdown.

Malcolm Simmons caught five passes for 149 yards, including a 91-yard touchdown pass from Knight. Cam Coleman added 65 yards and a score for Auburn (5-6). Tigers starter Ashton Daniels was held out of this game to preserve an extra year of eligibility, which gave Knight his first start. Daniels, however, is expected to return for next week's rivalry game against No. 10 Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Mercer (9-2) managed 338 yards. Braden Atkinson threw for 210 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions. One was a pick-6 by linebacker Elijah Melendez.

The Bears had their nine-game winning streak snapped. And, Auburn can become bowl eligible by beating Alabama. With Daniels retaining a redshirt season and Knight showing promise, the Tigers appear set at quarterback for next season.

The Tigers celebrated senior day by honoring 20 players who will be leaving after this season. However, the loudest roar came for running back Brian Battie, who was severely injured in the tragic shooting that took the life of his brother, Tommie Battie IV, in 2024.

auburn was without linebacker Demarcus Riddick, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. The Tigers also lost defensive end Keldric Faulk on the first defensive series of the game.