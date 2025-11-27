Crimson Tide men's basketball team smashes Maryland on the road

The Crimson Tide Men's Basketball team may have more than turkey to feast on during Thanksgiving Day. Labaron Philon scored 20 points, Aden Holloway added 17 points and a career-high 10 assists, and No. 8 Alabama beat Maryland 105-72 on Wednesday night in a consolation game of the Players Era Championship Tournament.

It was the second emphatic win for the Crimson Tide (5-2) following a 10-point loss to Gonzaga on Monday. On Tuesday, they routed UNLV 115-76, the second-highest scoring game in program history.

Taylor Bol Bowen and Davion Hannah each had 12 points. Darius Adams led Maryland (5-3) with 20 points and Pharrell Payne had 14. Gonzaga beat the Terrapins 100-61 on Tuesday.

Alabama shot 57% (28 of 66), hit 14 3-pointers, with Holloway going 5 of 7, and had a 49-30 rebounding advantage. Maryland shot 37% 28 of 76) with nine 3s.

The Tide turned an opening possession turnover into a Philon dunk and they were off and rolling, scoring the first seven points and taking a 24-7 lead seven minutes in. Alabama started 9 of 14 while the Terrapins were 3 of 14. Philon hit a 3-pointer and the Tide added five free throws and the lead was 39-17 at the 6:28 mark. It reached 23 before Payne’s 3-point play made it 49-29 at halftime.