Pharmaceutical giant announces billion dollar plant for Huntsville

Eli Lilly, known for medications including Prozac, the weight loss drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound, and the mass producing insulin and the polio vaccine, is coming to Huntsville. The Company plans to build a $6 billion dollar manufacturing facility in north Alabama. The factory is next-generation synthetic medicine active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility, the third of four new U.S. sites Lilly plans to announce, will produce small molecule synthetic and peptide medicines.

Importantly, the site will be among those that will manufacture orforglipron, which is meant to be a once daily diabetes weightless treatment that’s still being evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. It’s Lilly's first oral, small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, which the company expects to submit to global regulatory agencies for obesity by the end of this year.

Lilly said, in a press release, said it will bring 450 high-value jobs to the area, including engineers, scientists, operations personnel and lab technicians. Construction, expected to begin in 2026, is anticipated to generate 3,000 construction jobs as the state-of-the-art facility is built. Completion is expected in 2032.

" Huntsville's track record of science and innovation, supported by advanced manufacturing expertise and a skilled workforce, makes Alabama an ideal location for Lilly to expand domestic manufacturing capacity for

next‑generation medicines," said David A. Ricks , Lilly chair and CEO. "Today's investment continues the onshoring of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production, strengthening supply chain resilience and reliable access to medicines for patients in the U.S. "

Expanding Lilly's U.S. manufacturing presence in Alabama will boost the Huntsville economy. For every dollar Lilly invests there, it estimates up to four dollars in additional local economic activity. Also, for each manufacturing job created, several more will be generated in related sectors like supply chain, logistics and retail.

"(Today's)…announcement is tremendous news for Huntsville and for our state,” said Alabama U.S. Senator Katie Britt. “Lilly's $6 billion investment and the creation of thousands of good-paying jobs will strengthen domestic production of lifesaving medicines. This commitment further cements 'Made in Alabama ' manufacturing as the gold standard and will help usher in a new golden age of American manufacturing, right here in Sweet Home Alabama. This project also underscores President Trump's leadership in driving major domestic investments to revitalize and unleash American manufacturing dominance and biomedical innovation. I'm proud to be a federal partner as we continue working to provide life-changing opportunities for Alabamians so our world-class workforce can continue to power America's future."

" Huntsville and our entire state have a proven legacy of innovation, and there is no better home for Lilly than right here in Alabama . Our roots in the biosciences industry run deep, and Alabama's contributions to this burgeoning sector continue," said Kay Ivey , Governor of Alabama . "We are proud to welcome Lilly's new U.S. manufacturing facility, which we are thrilled is the largest initial investment in our state's history. No doubt, Alabamians will help Lilly do things that have never been done before, and we will ensure this great company achieves their mission of improving the health and well-being of people all around the country and globe."

According to announcement by the website “Made in Alabama,” the Greenbrier South, Huntsville, Alabama site was selected from more than three hundred applications, partly based on its proximity to the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology , an established bioscience campus that supports workforce training and research. In addition to its workforce potential, the region offers ready access to utilities, transportation and favorable zoning and incentives.

Lilly plans to use state-of-the-art technologies, including machine learning, AI, digitally integrated monitoring systems and advanced data analytics to drive right-first-time execution. Digital automation will be embedded throughout the site to streamline operations and ensure a reliable supply of safe, high-quality medicines.