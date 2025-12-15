Alabama packs its bags to face Oklahoma in the playoffs

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer is gearing up for his first playoff game with the Crimson Tide. Oklahoma will host Friday’s game with the winner facing number one ranked Indiana at the Rose Bowl. The Sooners’ defense is ranked fifth in the nation for rushing and seventh for scoring points. Tide coach Kalen DeBoer says there are certain things he wants from the team during Friday’s game.

“It's, it's, it's getting short field, it's making your own breaks, you know, the turnovers special teams play. That's when, you know, field position can be flipped the quickest. And so, you know, I think just consistent execution,” said DeBoer

The last time Alabama played Oklahoma was on Homecoming Day in Tuscaloosa. After the parade, featuring UA grad and NASA astronaut Bob Hines, Tide fans settled in for what traditionally an easy win over a lesser opponent. The Sooners beat the Tide twenty three to twenty one, with Oklahoma capitalizing on turnovers and a blocked punt. Coach DeBoer says he wants to build on what Tide learned from that loss…

“I mean, other than the turnovers, because we got down in their territory and had the big play was the interception for a touchdown. But there's more plays to it than that. There's things that happen that you know, you'll go back to,” said DeBoer.

Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Miami, Tulane, and James Madison are also looking for a shot at playing in the quarter finals. Alabama will be facing what’s expected to be a formidable defense during Friday’s playoff game against Oklahoma. The Sooners reached the playoff four times in the 2010s — once under Bob Stoops and three times under Lincoln Riley. Those squads were known for their high-scoring offenses and relatively leaky defenses, with the best example being a 54-48 loss to Georgia in a national semifinal after the 2017 season.

Times have changed. The eighth-ranked Sooners feature a rugged, aggressive defense that leads the nation in tackles for loss (9.6 per game) and is tied for the nation’s lead in sacks (3.42) heading into next Friday’s first-round home game against No. 11 Alabama (10-3).

Venables, who led Oklahoma and Clemson to national titles as a defensive coordinator, took over defensive play calling duties this season after the Sooners went 6-7 last year in his third season. Now, he has gone from the hot seat to the playoff.

“I didn’t want anybody else to have to show up every day and carry that burden,” Venables said. “I wanted to carry it. It’s my responsibility. And that’s, again, something that I’ve cut my teeth on. It’s why I was hired. And so I had confidence in our roster and confidence in our staff to play at the level that we’re playing at.”

Oklahoma ranks fifth nationally in rushing defense (81.4 yards per game), seventh in scoring defense (13.7 points per game) and ninth in total defense (273.6 yards per game). The Sooners have allowed a combined 67 points in wins over Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU.

Defensive end R. Mason Thomas was named second-team All-Conference despite missing the past three games. He injured his hamstring while running a fumble back 71 yards for a touchdown against Tennessee. He paces the team with 6.5 sacks.

Defensive tackle Gracen Halton and linebacker Owen Heinecke also were named to the second team. Defensive back Courtland Guillory was named to the coaches’ SEC All-Freshman Team. Defensive lineman Taylor Wein leads the way with 14 tackles for loss and Heinecke is second with 10.