Former Alabama championship quarterback ends his campaign for lieutenant governor

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published December 17, 2025 at 1:43 PM CST
FILE - Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron (10) smiles on sideline during an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Nov. 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Former University of Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron announced Wednesday that he is ending his campaign for lieutenant governor of Alabama to pursue a sports-related opportunity. McCarron did not disclose the details of the new position but said “football is calling my name once again.” The announcement comes two months after McCarron announced his bid for office.

“My football position will require the same 100% focus, commitment, and attention that I was prepared to give to the office of lieutenant governor, so it is time to end my campaign,” McCarron said.

McCarron, who led the Crimson Tide to back-to-back championships and played for the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL, announced in October that he was running in the Republican primary for lieutenant governor. McCarron had leaned into the fact that he was a first-time candidate. In the statement ending his campaign, McCarron said, “it is time for political newcomers and conservative outsider candidates” to get involved.

Records from the Alabama secretary of state’s office indicated that McCarron first registered to vote in Alabama in October, days before announcing his candidacy. McCarron did not rule out a future bid for office. “I may return to the political playing field once my career on the football field has truly run its course,” he said.

McCarron was the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback and led the team to national championship wins in the 2012 and 2013 seasons. He was a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy and went on to play for the Bengals and other NFL teams.

He had been the latest figure looking to channel sports fame into a political win. Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2020 and is now running for governor of Alabama. Former Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl had flirted with the idea of running for Senate, but decided against it.

The Alabama primaries are May 19.
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
The Associated Press
