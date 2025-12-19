Sports bettors say “ho, hum” to college football post season, except for Alabama and Oklahoma.

Alabama’s football season may come down to one game tonight. The Crimson Tide will play Oklahoma before a hometown crowd in Norman. The winner will face number one ranked Indiana in the Rose Bowl during the championship quarterfinals. The only playoff game tonight is considered a toss-up, and that’s generating interest among sports bettors in what looks like a lackluster post season for Las Vegas oddsmakers.

Bettors aren't rushing to place wagers on the opening week of this season's College Football Playoff, except for Friday night's Alabama-Oklahoma showdown. The presence of two Group of Five teams, Tulane and James Madison, as underdogs has lessened excitement. Mississippi is favored over Tulane, and Oregon over James Madison. Joey Feazel from Caesars Sportsbook says excitement may increase in later rounds. The most anticipated matchup is Oklahoma against Alabama, and the betting line has been fluctuating. Ohio State remains the overall favorite despite losing the Big Ten championship. Lane Kiffin's absence from Ole Miss adds uncertainty to its playoff performance.

If Oklahoma beats Alabama tonight, the Sooners will be the first team to beat the Crimson Tide twice in a single season since 1893. That’s when President Grover Cleveland occupied the White House. One thing that Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer’s staff is working to do is avoid distractions as the team prepares. He says that includes a statement to say he’s not leaving Tuscaloosa…

“Aside from a question or two last week…I think at the end of last week, it's been non existent,” he said. “I mean, it really has. Our guys are focused on Oklahoma. They really are. I mean, that's, that's where we're all. That's what we've been completely focused on. And I haven't seen anything other than that. Again, we've these guys deal with noise, and they know that that's what it is. What's internal is what matters.

The game between Alabama and the Sooners is the only playoff game this evening. Alabama QB Ty Simpson versus Oklahoma’s pass rush may one thing to watch tonight. Oklahoma sacked Simpson four times in the first meeting, and that was without R Mason Thomas, the team's top pass rusher. Thomas is back from injury. Simpson, normally an efficient passer, has struggled in recent weeks against pressure. That's not good against an Oklahoma team that leads the nation in sacks and tackles for loss.

Alabama lost to Oklahoma during the Tide’s Homecoming game last month. Tonight’s match-up is a chance for payback as well as a ticket to the championship quarter finals. DeBoer says the Tide hopes to learn from that loss in Tuscaloosa.



“And Oklahoma is a really good football team,” DeBoer added. “And you know, a 10 and two record, just play team football like it's meant to be played. And we know we're going to go into an environment that's going to be rowdy, it's going to be a great atmosphere.”



The game between Alabama and the Sooners is the only playoff game this evening. Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams is one player to watch tonight. He's been quiet lately, but he's capable of breaking out. The big-play threat has 42 catches for 631 yards and four touchdowns this season. But he hasn't had more than three catches or 45 yards the past four games. For the Sooners, quarterback John Mateer is considered a dual threat who has made numerous clutch plays this season. He tends to come up with a few timely plays per game, but he sometimes forces the ball, leading to interceptions.