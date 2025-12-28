Warming stations to open ahead of frigid lows in Alabama

Charity groups and municipal agencies in Jefferson County and Decatur are announcing that they will have warming stations open ahead of Monday night’s forecast with lows in the lower twenties along the Tennessee Valley. Below freezing overnight conditions are expected to continue until Thursday.

The City of Birmingham and the Jimmie Hale Mission said they will reopen one warming station to provide shelter for those in need. The shelter will operate Monday night and stay open overnight through New Year’s Eve. The station will be available starting at 6 p.m. and remain open through the morning where the mercury is expected to rise above freezing.

The Jimmie Hale Mission will accept men, women, and children seeking shelter from the cold at 3420 2nd Avenue North. The shelter will provide dinner and breakfast. The Mission also has a shuttle service for those without transportation. The van will pick people up at the main entrance of Linn Park at Park Place and 20th Street North. Birmingham’s bus service is also available by the Metro Orange Line bus to the Sloss Furnace stop. Return rides will be provided each morning.

The City of Birmingham is supporting the Jimmie Hale mission with cots and a police officer to provide security. Executive Director Perryn Carroll said the partnership highlights effective collaboration between nonprofits and local government to better serve the community. The Mission is also accepting donations of paper plates, napkins, plastic utensils, washable blankets, gloves, and scarves. Soft fresh fruit such as oranges and bananas, and individually wrapped breakfast bars or snacks are also being accepted.

A similar effort is underway in the Huntsville area. The non-profit group Hands Across Decatur will open its own shelter on Monday. That warming center will open at 6 p.m. on Monday with low temperatures expected in the low twenties. The Hands Across Decatur is located 1027 5th Ave SE. The shelter will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and re-open that night at 6 p.m. and close again the next morning at 8 a.m.