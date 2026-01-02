It was a day for the Bowl Game underdogs, except for Alabama

Number one ranked Indiana became the first team in the brief history of the 12-team College Football Playoff to win a game after receiving a first-round bye, smothering Alabama 38-3 in a quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl on Thursday. Fans of the Crimson Tide may be seeking solace with social media posts on how all of the coaches playing for the semi-finals, and the college football title, all worked as assistants for retired Alabama coach Nick Saban. That list doesn’t include the Tide’s Kalen DeBoer.

The Hoosiers ended a six-game losing streak for teams coming off an extended layoff, including second seed Ohio State falling to Miami in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday and fourth seed Texas Tech being shutout by Oregon in the Orange Bowl. Hoosiers players said they were aware of those struggles, so they locked in on the plan put together by head coach Curt Cignetti and director of athletic performance Derek Owings to ramp up during a 26-day layoff.

“We lifted a lot of weights over these three and a half weeks,” Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt said. “Even days we didn’t have practice, we were still doing a little running and cutting to keep the bodies in shape.”

An inauspicious start made it seem as if Indiana might continue the trend of teams unable to respond after a long layoff, going three-and-out on the opening possession with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza taking two sacks. The Crimson Tide (11-4; No. 11 AP, No. 9 CFP) then found early success with two quick first downs into Hoosiers’ territory before the defense stepped up to force a punt.

From there, Indiana came to life, taking a 17-0 halftime lead on a 31-yard field goal by Nicolas Radicic and two touchdown passes from Mendoza. Avoiding an early deficit was crucial, as it had been something of a constant in the previous losses by idle teams.

The Buckeyes found themselves in a 14-0 hole at the break against the Hurricanes, and the Red Raiders allowed 104 yards to the Ducks while gaining minus-2 yards in the first quarter. In last year's Granddaddy of Them All, Oregon gave up the first 34 points in a 41-21 loss to eventual national champion Ohio State.

Not spotting Alabama an early advantage allowed Indiana to continue playing to its strengths and eventually wear down the SEC at-large participant.

“We wanted to go out there and really establish a physical presence from the first snap, just so we weren’t playing behind the eight ball,” Indiana running back Roman Hemby said.

The break also gave key players, such as wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., an opportunity to get healthy. Cooper had three receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown after sustaining a leg injury that knocked him out of the Big Ten championship game against Ohio State on Dec. 6.

“The advantage of not playing that extra game should be an ounce of recovery,” defensive tackles coach Pat Kuntz said. “You should have a little more freshness to you, but at the same time, there can't be a lapse in your focus. ... I think we turned it up in the right way in our practice and preparation to where we peaked in the right moment.”