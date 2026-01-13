Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Register for an opportunity to see Pensacola Opera's production of La Traviata for FREE at Saenger Theatre!

Governor Kay Ivey opens her final Alabama legislative session

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published January 13, 2026 at 6:57 PM CST
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo Republican Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after she won the election at a watch party in Montgomery, Ala. Ivey announced Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 that she will receive treatment for a malignant spot on her lung. The 74-year-old Republican governor said the spot was discovered in a routine exam and was later confirmed to be what she called a tiny, isolated malignancy. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, file)
Butch Dill/AP
/
FR111446 AP
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo Republican Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after she won the election at a watch party in Montgomery, Ala. Ivey announced Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 that she will receive treatment for a malignant spot on her lung. The 74-year-old Republican governor said the spot was discovered in a routine exam and was later confirmed to be what she called a tiny, isolated malignancy. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, file)

Governor Kay Ivey gave her final State of the State address last night. The Republican lawmaker’s time in office reportedly includes over sixty nine billion dollars in Capital investment, close to one hundred thousand new jobs, and the lowest unemployment rate in state history. During her talk, Ivey pointed to how the state lobbied to bring Space Command to Alabama..

“We immediately got to work and promoting Huntsville to become its home. Now finally, y'all, it's official. Space Command Headquarters is coming to Sweet Home, Alabama,” Ivey proclaimed.

Colorado officials filed a lawsuit claiming the relocation of U.S. Space Command to Alabama was illegally motivated by President Donald Trump’s desire to punish Colorado for its mail-in voting system. The litigation announced by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser asks a federal judge to block the move as unconstitutional. Trump chose Huntsville, Alabama, to house Space Command during the closing days of his first term. But in 2023, then-President Joe Biden announced the command would be permanently located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, which had been serving as its temporary headquarters.

Another issue Ivey touched on during her address was Alabama’s access to the Internet. The group BroadBandNow once ranked the state forty seventh in the nation for internet coverage in 2019.Ivey says that’s changed.

“Today, we are 24th and with our state plan, 100% of Alabama will soon have access through an Internet service provider,” Ivey said.

However, the state still reportedly faces major roadblocks toward gaining access to the World Wide Web. Less than half of Alabamians have fiber access and affordabiity remains a concern particularly in the impoverished Black Belt region that runs across the lower third of the state.

Among the other issues facing State lawmakers in this legislative session is the so called West Alabama Corridor Project One. That’s proposed widening of U.S. forty three and State Route Sixty to a four lane highway between Tuscaloosa and Mobile
Tags
News Kay IveyAlabama LegislatureAlabama HouseAlabama Senatebroadbandbroadband accessU.S. Space Command
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate