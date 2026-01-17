Report: 130,000 Alabamians may lose their health coverage through ACA

Preliminary numbers are showing a drop in Obamacare enrollment. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 22-point-eight million consumers signed up for 2026 individual market health insurance compared to the 23-point-six million consumers who enrolled around this time last year. The decline of roughly 800-thousand people is an early indication that allowing the enhanced premium tax subsidies to expire caused people to defer signing up for health insurance. Customers have until January 15th to sign up for ACA Marketplace plans, but several states have announced deadline extensions.

A study by the Kaiser Family Foundation estimated that 130,000 Alabamians will be among the Americans who will lose their Affordable Care Act coverage following the expiration of tax subsidies on December 31st. KFF also says roughly a half million state residents get their healthcare through the ACA, also known as Obamacare.

President Trump unveiled his healthcare plan. Critics complain that the proposal contains few specifics, won’t lower health care costs, and could hamper healthcare innovation. In a video posted on social media, Trump said his so-called "Great Healthcare Plan" aims to lower costs and give money to the American people so they can buy their own coverage.This comes as subsidies for the Affordable Healthcare Act expired at the beginning of the year, raising premium prices for millions of Americans.Around one-point-four-million less Americans have signed up for ACA plans this year compared to the same time last year.Earlier this month, the House passed a bill that would extend the tax credits for