Governor Ivey delivers an encouraging report on the state’s economy

Alabama's economy is growing. Governor Ivey recently released the 2025 New & Expanding Industry Announcement Report.It includes over 230 projects with a total capital investment of nearly 15-billion dollars. The report also mentions close to 94-hundred new job commitments -- the highest in state history.Locally, Owens Corning is set to open a new shingle manufacturing plant in Prattville.The project is expected to create about 90 jobs.

Ivey touted the strength of Alabama’s economy during her final State of the State address.

“I'm proud to report that thanks to Rebuild Alabama alone, we have embarked on nearly 500 road and bridge projects across every single county in the state. Alabama is also being recognized as a national model for broadband deployment,” Ivey said. “Since taking office, we have supported over 200 expansion projects, which will allow more than 142,000 more addresses to be connected to high speed internet. For the first time, the state has directed funding toward towards 495 water and sewer infrastructure projects statewide.”

The “Rebuild Alabama” Ivey referred to is the Rebuild Alabama Act Annual Grant Program. The State Department of Transportation’s website says the RAA is a transportation infrastructure grant program. It funds improvements to roads and bridges with public access and covers things like resurfacing, widening roads or making repairs to roads and bridges. Governor Ivey’s website lists over sixty nine billion dollars in Capital investment during her time in office, close to one hundred thousand new jobs, and the lowest unemployment rate in state history.