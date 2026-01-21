Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to support APR? Become a monthly contributing listener today!

Governor Ivey delivers an encouraging report on the state’s economy

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published January 21, 2026 at 4:48 PM CST
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey visits the sidelines at halftime of an NCAA college football game between Alabama and Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey visits the sidelines at halftime of an NCAA college football game between Alabama and Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama's economy is growing. Governor Ivey recently released the 2025 New & Expanding Industry Announcement Report.It includes over 230 projects with a total capital investment of nearly 15-billion dollars. The report also mentions close to 94-hundred new job commitments -- the highest in state history.Locally, Owens Corning is set to open a new shingle manufacturing plant in Prattville.The project is expected to create about 90 jobs.

Ivey touted the strength of Alabama’s economy during her final State of the State address.

“I'm proud to report that thanks to Rebuild Alabama alone, we have embarked on nearly 500 road and bridge projects across every single county in the state. Alabama is also being recognized as a national model for broadband deployment,” Ivey said. “Since taking office, we have supported over 200 expansion projects, which will allow more than 142,000 more addresses to be connected to high speed internet. For the first time, the state has directed funding toward towards 495 water and sewer infrastructure projects statewide.”

The “Rebuild Alabama” Ivey referred to is the Rebuild Alabama Act Annual Grant Program. The State Department of Transportation’s website says the RAA is a transportation infrastructure grant program. It funds improvements to roads and bridges with public access and covers things like resurfacing, widening roads or making repairs to roads and bridges. Governor Ivey’s website lists over sixty nine billion dollars in Capital investment during her time in office, close to one hundred thousand new jobs, and the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
Tags
News Kay IveyAlabama economybroadbandAlabama infrastructureAlliance for Alabama's Infrastructure
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate