Alabama and other southern states call up national guard for ice storm

National Guard units in Alabama and eleven other states have been activated to work with local and state agencies as they respond to this weekend's powerful storm. Hard-hit states are using the National Guard to help clear roads, assist stranded motorists, and provide logistical support. Arkansas, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Missouri, and Oklahoma have all mobilized troops, with missions focused on keeping critical routes passable and aiding local responders.Additional Guard units from other states affected by the weather are on standby to help if needed.

The winter storm moving through Alabama is bringing a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain across the state.Winter Weather Advisories and Ice Storm Warnings remain in effect in northern and central counties as temperatures hover around or below freezing.Power outages and airline cancellations occurred in Alabama as the ice storm closed in. The website Flightware reports close to fifty flights were called off on Sunday at Birmingham Shuttlesworth International and another forty at Huntsville International. The website Poweroutage.us reported thirty five thousand homes and businesses lost power Sunday afternoon as heavy storms with windy conditions blew through.

The storm has left thousands of more customers without power in Jefferson and Tuscaloosa counties, with crews working in windy conditions that could cause more outages.

Nationally, Over 700-thousand people are without power in the South as the storm impacts those areas as it moves east.Heavy snow is being reported from Arkansas to West Virginia, and thick ice is being reported from East Texas to North Carolina.The Dangerous cold is starting to creep towards the Northeast and nearly 200 million people under winter alerts today across 37 states.Cities such as Washington, DC, Philadelphia, and New York City are going to be heavily impacted throughout the day.