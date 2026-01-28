Fans of Alabama singer and songwriter wait on Sunday’s Grammy awards ceremony

What could be better than having six Grammys? One answer could be three more. Alabama singer and songwriter Jason Isbell is nominated for three Grammy awards. The winners of the recording industry’s highest honor will be announced on Sunday. Isbell will be considered in the category of “Best Folk Album.” The title track from the album is up for “Best American Roots Song,” and another number from the album, “Crimson and Clay," will compete for “Best American Roots Performance.” The Shoals native talked on “APR Notebook” about his new album, “Foxes in the Snow.”

The 68th Grammy Awards will be held Feb. 1, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Fans of the Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny are waiting as well. The singer has redefined what it means to be a global giant — and he may once again make history at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is up for six awards at the Feb. 1 show, becoming the first Spanish-language artist to be nominated for album, song and record of the year simultaneously. His critically acclaimed album, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” is only the second Spanish-language record to be nominated for album of the year. The first? Well, that also belonged to Bad Bunny, 2022’s “Un Verano Sin Ti.”

Win or lose, experts say Bad Bunny's Grammy nominations mark a symbolic moment for Latinos. Just a week later, after all, he'll headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

Vanessa Díaz, associate professor of Chicano and Latino studies at Loyola Marymount University and co-author of “P FKN R: How Bad Bunny Became the Global Voice of Puerto Rican Resistance,” says Bad Bunny's nods extend beyond his own art and serve as a “very welcome recognition of Latin music that is growing.”

But if Bad Bunny does win, Díaz says, it will be “akin to Halle Berry being the first Black woman to win an Oscar. That was a watershed moment. Or Rita Moreno being the first Latina to win.”