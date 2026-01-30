Alabama man accused in Biden assassination plot

An Alabama man is facing federal charges for allegedly plotting to kill former President Joe Biden.Prosecutors say the suspect, identified as 23-year old Adam Benjamin Hall, drove to Atlanta in June of 2024, with intentions of shooting the president while he was participating in a debate with Donald Trump at CNN. However Hall went to the wrong building and never arrived at the location.Court records also show he confessed the plot to fellow classmates at Wallace State Community College and even wrote a manifesto.At a federal hearing earlier this week, he was formally charged with Interstate Stalking.

Hall was reportedly living in Crane Hill, Alabama with his parents when he was arrested and charged with the crime of traveling in interstate commerce with the intent to kill Biden during a presidential debate hosted by CNN on June 27, 2024. Federal court documents filed in Atlanta say Hall’s reported plan was not known until late October. That’s when he allegedly told other classmates that he had planned last summer to kill Biden during the debate.

Prosecutors argued that it was the war in Gaza that motivated Hall to kill President Biden. He had allegedly become distressed over images of the war between Israel and Gaza. Hall was reportedly so upset that he almost failed out of his classes at his former college in Georgia. This, prosecutors say was due to his focus on killing Joe Biden.

However, during his trip, Hall reportedly went to the wrong spot at the former CNN Center in Atlanta. That location was miles from where the debate was actually held. Prosecutors say Hall then went to the top of the parking garage and walked around the area for hours before realizing his mistake.

“Hall saw videos of the debate on his cell phone and realized that the debate was over,” court documents in published reports stated. “Hall decided to leave downtown Atlanta and checked into a hotel in another part of the city for the rest of the night before returning to Alabama the next day.”

Campus police informed police about what Hall said to classmates and his alleged plot.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reportedly interviewed Hall’s parents at their home in Alabama. They said that he had told them of his assassination plan a month later. From there, Hall’s parents confiscated a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson hand gun he had

taken to Atlanta to carry out the killing.

Hall allegedly had a manifesto. The document called on Palestinian journalists to carry out plans to overthrow pro-Israel politicians and a D-Day style assault on Tel Aviv. The case is being investigated by the U.S. Secret Service.