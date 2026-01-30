Alabama songwriter says Grammy nominated album helped him during a tough time

Alabama singer and songwriter Jason Isbell is nominated for three Grammy awards. He’ll be considered in the categories of “Best Folk Album.” The title track from the album is up for “Best American Roots Song,” and another number from the album, “Crimson and Clay," will compete for “Best American Roots Performance.” Isbell talked on “APR Notebook” about recording his album “Foxes in the Snow,” and how it came about during a hard time for him, personally.

“Yes, you know, that's how I kind of, I mean, I do real therapy too, but I also do musical therapy, from writing songs and singing them for people,” Isbell said. “And I think there's a witness to it, once you document something and get it down on paper and record it and sing it for people. You know, there's, there's this idea that it, that it somehow is authenticated as being real, and so it authenticates my own experience. And making that record really helped me do that. It was a, it was a very tough time, very, very difficult, you know, very anxious time. I have a 10 year old daughter, and so, you know, figuring out how I could have her with me as much as possible and still make it comfortable for her and make her feel safe and and then negotiating the split, the divorce and the separation and everything that came after that. Those things are never fun, but the music kept me focused, and it kept me centered. And making that album, it reminded me of what my purpose is, and reminded me of the thing that sort of tethers me to the earth and the community. And yeah, so it, it served its purpose in that way for sure.”

Isbell also went into detail on the unique instrument he used for the solo recording. It was an 85 year old Martin guitar, which he described as a instrument designed for beginners. But, he added that it had the right “voice” for “Foxes in the Snow,” which was the performer’s first album recorded without a back-up band. On “APR Notebook,” Isbell recalled the story of how he acquired it.

“I was in New. York. And I was staying with my girlfriend there, and she has a small apartment. I mean, big for New York, but small by Alabama standards, you know. But there's a shop in Brooklyn called RetroFret (Vintage) Guitars. And I called my friend Shira, who runs that shop, and said, I need a small guitar to keep in New York City,” Isbell explained. “And so that guitar has been there ever since I got it. It stayed in New York and it's perfect for that apartment. It was, it was great for the size of the space, and it can stay out on a guitar stand and not take up too much room. You know, it's funny, because, like, I grew up in Alabama, I don't have to think about, you know, space in the same way that somebody in a major city has to think about space like parking the car was never a problem. You just leave it in the yard, like everybody else, you know, but up there space and premium. It's at a premium, for sure.”

This year will also mark Trevor Noah's final time hosting the Grammy Awards.CBS confirmed the comedian will return for the sixth year in a row, but it'll be his last.Executive producer Ben Winston said Noah's impact on the Grammy's "has been truly spectacular" and they can't wait to do it together one last time.This year will also be CBS's final year airing the Grammys as the ceremony will move to ABC and Disney-Plus next year.Disney's deal with the Grammys will run through 2036.

Doechii And Harry Styles are set as the first presenters at the 2026 Grammy Awards.The announcement was made this afternoon via Billboard. Doechii and Styles are past Grammy winners, with Doechii being nominated in five categories this year for her song "Anxiety."The Grammys airs on February 1st on CBS at 8 p.m. eastern.

This year's Grammy Awards will feature a special performance from all Best New Artist nominees.Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Katseye, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR and The Marias will all take part in a special Best New Artist segment.On Tuesday it was confirmed that Sabrina Carpenter will also perform on the show.This year's ceremony will take place on February 1st.It will mark the final time the Grammys air on CBS and are hosted by Trevor Noah before it jumps to ABC and Disney-Plus next year.