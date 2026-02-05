Alabama lawmakers may limit what SNAP recipients can buy

A bill that would place new restrictions on what items Alabama SNAP benefit recipients are allowed to purchase, has passed a Senate committee. Senate Bill 61, was approved by the Senate Finance and Taxation Committee. It calls for removing food and drinks with high sugar and sodium content. They include candy, chewing gum and sodas containing cane sugar. The bill's sponsor, Republican Senator Arthur Orr of Decatur, argued the new restrictions would help address the obesity problem in the state. The legislation now moves to the full Senate for consideration.

There are new work requirements for some people who depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP went into effect on February 1st. Able-bodied individuals ages 18 through 65 without dependents must work or attend a work program, such as SNAP Employment and Training, at least 80 hours per month to receive benefits. Previously, the top age was 55.It also requires parents and household members to meet the additional work requirements if a dependent child is age 14 or older.Previously, those with a child under 18 were exempt from the requirements. The changes are part of President Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," which includes 186-billion-dollars in funding cuts to the SNAP program through 2034