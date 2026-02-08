Alabama beats Auburn in men’s basketball, while Charles Bediako continues his court fight

Labaron Philon Jr. tallied 25 points, six assists and five rebounds, Amari Allen added 17 points and six rebounds, and Alabama took down Auburn 96-92 on Saturday. Alabama basketball center Charles Bediako's lawsuit against the NCAA was in court for hearing one day before the Tide faced the Tigers. The suit comes after Bediako played three years in the NBA's G-League, but was turned down by the NCAA when he petitioned the governing body to return to the college ranks.

On January 20th, a Tuscaloosa County Judge granted Bediako a Temporary Restraining Order, allowing him to play for the Crimson Tide until a ruling can be determined about his college eligibility.The original judge in the case recused himself after it became known that he was a financial supporter of Alabama. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is supporting the NCAA’s legal fight against Bediako. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats says the seven foot tall center will keep his scholarship no matter how the court case plays out.

As for Saturday’s game between Alabama and Auburn--The Crimson Tide trailed by as many as 10 points, but rallied back with runs of 11-0 and 8-0 in the second half. They took the lead for good with 10:39 remaining in regulation. The Tigers were led by Tahaad Pettiford, who scored 25 points to go with seven assists. Keyshawn Hall added 24 points on 8-for-22 shooting before fouling out late, and Kevin Overton scored 17. Keshawn Murphy had a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double. Auburn led 41-37 at the half, with Overton pacing the Tigers with 11 points in the first frame. Philon Jr. scored nine first-half points for Alabama.

