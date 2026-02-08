Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to support APR? Become a monthly contributing listener today!

Alabama beats Auburn in men’s basketball, while Charles Bediako continues his court fight

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published February 8, 2026 at 5:50 AM CST
Auburn guard Keyshawn Hall (7) looks to shoot over Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/AP
/
FR111446 AP
Auburn guard Keyshawn Hall (7) looks to shoot over Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Labaron Philon Jr. tallied 25 points, six assists and five rebounds, Amari Allen added 17 points and six rebounds, and Alabama took down Auburn 96-92 on Saturday. Alabama basketball center Charles Bediako's lawsuit against the NCAA was in court for hearing one day before the Tide faced the Tigers. The suit comes after Bediako played three years in the NBA's G-League, but was turned down by the NCAA when he petitioned the governing body to return to the college ranks.

On January 20th, a Tuscaloosa County Judge granted Bediako a Temporary Restraining Order, allowing him to play for the Crimson Tide until a ruling can be determined about his college eligibility.The original judge in the case recused himself after it became known that he was a financial supporter of Alabama. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is supporting the NCAA’s legal fight against Bediako. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats says the seven foot tall center will keep his scholarship no matter how the court case plays out.

As for Saturday’s game between Alabama and Auburn--The Crimson Tide trailed by as many as 10 points, but rallied back with runs of 11-0 and 8-0 in the second half. They took the lead for good with 10:39 remaining in regulation. The Tigers were led by Tahaad Pettiford, who scored 25 points to go with seven assists. Keyshawn Hall added 24 points on 8-for-22 shooting before fouling out late, and Kevin Overton scored 17. Keshawn Murphy had a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double. Auburn led 41-37 at the half, with Overton pacing the Tigers with 11 points in the first frame. Philon Jr. scored nine first-half points for Alabama.
Tags
News Nate OatsMen's BasketballCrimson TideAuburnNCAA
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate