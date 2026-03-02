Alabama Air Force Base among installations to heighten security following action in Iran

Maxwell Air Force Base is tightening security in response to ongoing operations against Iran.It's one of several U.S. military installations that are expanding security protocols.Maxwell AFB and Gunter Annex in Montgomery will now require 100-percent identification checks at all entry points. Visitors without base access must obtain a valid visitor pass and have an approved sponsor prior to entry.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Maxwell Air Force Base isn’t alone. The U.S. Northern Command is responsible for the defense of North America. The Times reports it has directed military installations to put in place close to a dozen additional “force protection” measures to enhance safety and security, the command said in a statement. Local commanders can take additional steps to increase security if they choose.

California has more major military installations than any other state. NorthCom says specific details won’t be disclosed so enemy forces don’t hear about them and devise workarounds. One strategy include the stepped-up identification checks at entry gates like at Maxwell AFB in Alabama, as well as random vehicle inspections.

The war in the Middle East expanded on several fronts Monday as attacks from Iran and Iranian-backed militias struck Israel and Arab states as well as U.S. military targets.

The U.S. military said Kuwait “mistakenly shot down” three American fighter aircraft during a combat mission, though all six pilots ejected safely. Separately, six other U.S. service members have been killed in the conflict.

Israel and the United States continued to strike Iran while Israeli forces responded to attacks from the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group by hitting targets in southern Lebanon, killing 52 people.

The war began Saturday with the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint U.S.-Israeli strike. Reaction around the globe ranged from jubilation to condemnation, while the conflict has caused canceled flights, deadly protests, shipping delays and soaring oil prices.

