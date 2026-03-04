Georgia ends Alabama winning streak on the hardcourt

Kanon Catchings scored a career-high 32 points and Georgia ended No. 16 Alabama's eight-game winning streak with a 98-88 victory Tuesday night. Catchings ignited the Bulldogs with 20 points before halftime, leading their fourth win in five games. He was 7 of 13 from 3-point range and delivered a signature highlight with a behind-the-back pass to Somto Cyril for a thunderous slam.

Heading into its final home game of the season, Georgia had likely done enough to clinch its second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. But tacking a sixth Quad 1 win onto the resume surely sealed a berth in the 68-team field. The Bulldogs also reached the most regular-season victories since the 2001-02 team went 21-8 under Jim Harrick.

The Crimson Tide wasted a chance to bolster its seeding for the tournament, despite a spirited back-and-forth down the stretch as the teams traded 3 after 3 . Labaron Philon Jr. led Alabama with 26 points . Catchings, a transfer from BYU in his first season at Georgia, easily eclipsed is previous college best of 23 points.

Thee Bulldogs never trailed after a 12-0 run in the first half, sparked by their defense and Catchings at the offensive end. Blue Cain turned a steal into a layup, Catchings dunked one off another steal, and a third steal by Jeremiah Wilkinson led to Catchings knocking down a 3-pointer. The sophomore forward scored eight straight points in the spurt, hitting another trey that was set up by an offensive rebound.

Georgia led 50-43 at halftime after Catchings swished his fourth trey on the period just ahead of the buzzer. The frustration of Alabama coach Nate Oats boiled over when he was assessed a technical as his team was heading up court after a Georgia miss.

Down the stretch, the thrilling game was marred by several delays because of a malfunctioning scoreboard. Alabama returns home Saturday to close out the regular season against rival Auburn. Georgia finishes up the regular season at Mississippi State on Saturday.