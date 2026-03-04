Digital Media Center
Georgia ends Alabama winning streak on the hardcourt

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published March 4, 2026 at 5:08 AM CST
Georgia guard Marcus Millender (4) shoots against Alabama guard Houston Mallette, left, and forward Aiden Sherrell (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March. 3, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Kanon Catchings scored a career-high 32 points and Georgia ended No. 16 Alabama's eight-game winning streak with a 98-88 victory Tuesday night. Catchings ignited the Bulldogs with 20 points before halftime, leading their fourth win in five games. He was 7 of 13 from 3-point range and delivered a signature highlight with a behind-the-back pass to Somto Cyril for a thunderous slam.

Heading into its final home game of the season, Georgia had likely done enough to clinch its second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. But tacking a sixth Quad 1 win onto the resume surely sealed a berth in the 68-team field. The Bulldogs also reached the most regular-season victories since the 2001-02 team went 21-8 under Jim Harrick.

The Crimson Tide wasted a chance to bolster its seeding for the tournament, despite a spirited back-and-forth down the stretch as the teams traded 3 after 3. Labaron Philon Jr. led Alabama with 26 points. Catchings, a transfer from BYU in his first season at Georgia, easily eclipsed is previous college best of 23 points.

Thee Bulldogs never trailed after a 12-0 run in the first half, sparked by their defense and Catchings at the offensive end. Blue Cain turned a steal into a layup, Catchings dunked one off another steal, and a third steal by Jeremiah Wilkinson led to Catchings knocking down a 3-pointer. The sophomore forward scored eight straight points in the spurt, hitting another trey that was set up by an offensive rebound.

Georgia led 50-43 at halftime after Catchings swished his fourth trey on the period just ahead of the buzzer. The frustration of Alabama coach Nate Oats boiled over when he was assessed a technical as his team was heading up court after a Georgia miss.
Down the stretch, the thrilling game was marred by several delays because of a malfunctioning scoreboard. Alabama returns home Saturday to close out the regular season against rival Auburn. Georgia finishes up the regular season at Mississippi State on Saturday.
News Men's BasketballNate OatsGeorgiaThe University of AlabamaNCAA
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
The Associated Press
