Former Alabama football player calls it quits in the NFL

Minnesota Vikings center Ryan Kelly has retired after a concussion-marred final season in his 10-year NFL career. Kelly played in only eight games in his lone season with the Vikings after he was part of the team’s push to invest heavily in an offensive line upgrade, giving him an $18 million contract with $9.25 million guaranteed a year ago to leave the Indianapolis Colts in free agency.

The offense was noticeably more productive when Kelly was on the field in 2025, but Kelly was placed in the concussion protocol three times and has had six documented concussions in his NFL career.

“What an incredible ride it was. I was blessed to be around some of the greatest people this sport has to offer," Kelly posted on social media. "I always wanted to leave each place better than how I found it and with that I can hang my hat. Forever grateful for my family and brothers!”

The 32-year-old was a first-round pick by the Colts in 2016 out of Alabama, making four Pro Bowls and appearing in 129 career regular-season games. Kelly's retirement will clear more than $8.3 million off the salary cap for the Vikings, but finding his replacement won't be easy. Blake Brandel and Michael Jurgens are the options on the current roster, after both of them took turns filling in for Kelly in 2025.

During his time with the Crimson Tide, Kelly won the Rimington Trophy in 2015 as the best center in college football. He’s also credited with helping Alabama win BCS titles in back-to-back seasons in 2011 and 2012. Kelly was also on the team for the 2015 CFP championship, where he won the Rimington.

