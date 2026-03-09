Tua to join other former Alabama players looking for new teams during NFL free agency

The Falcons are giving a former starting quarterback a test drive.ESPN reports the team plans to sign Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year deal when free agency officially begins on Wednesday.Michael Penix Jr. is recovering from a knee injury and could miss Week One. Tua was released by the Dolphins on Monday before the team agreed to terms with former Green Bay backup Malik Willis on a three-year deal with 45-million in guaranteed money.

Tagovailoa isn’t the only former member of the Crimson Tide expected to go for a new team when NFL free agency starts up on Wednesday. The top projected free agents from Alabama includes cornerback Josh Jobe. He was one of four former members of the Crimson Tide to earn Super Bowl rings with the NFL champion Seattle Seahawks.

Former Dallas Cowboys Cornerback Trevon Diggs is also expected to find a new home despite a 2025 season marred with injuries. John Metchie of the New York Jets, Evan Neal of the New York Giants, and Najee Harris of the Los Angeles Chargers may be posed to make moves to other teams. Free agency begins with the official start of the 2026 NFL season. That’s today at 4 p.m. eastern time.