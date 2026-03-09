Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to support APR? Become a monthly contributing listener today!

Tua to join other former Alabama players looking for new teams during NFL free agency

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published March 9, 2026 at 8:08 PM CDT
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) smiles on the sidelines before playing for the first time against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says he regrets that his players found out about the team's switch to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa through social media rather than from him. And Flores says the decision to bench popular veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick was difficult.(AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Doug Murray/AP
/
FR171546 AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) smiles on the sidelines before playing for the first time against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says he regrets that his players found out about the team's switch to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa through social media rather than from him. And Flores says the decision to bench popular veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick was difficult.(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

The Falcons are giving a former starting quarterback a test drive.ESPN reports the team plans to sign Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year deal when free agency officially begins on Wednesday.Michael Penix Jr. is recovering from a knee injury and could miss Week One. Tua was released by the Dolphins on Monday before the team agreed to terms with former Green Bay backup Malik Willis on a three-year deal with 45-million in guaranteed money.

Tagovailoa isn’t the only former member of the Crimson Tide expected to go for a new team when NFL free agency starts up on Wednesday.  The top projected free agents from Alabama includes cornerback Josh Jobe. He was one of four former members of the Crimson Tide to earn Super Bowl rings with the NFL champion Seattle Seahawks.

Former Dallas Cowboys Cornerback Trevon Diggs is also expected to find a new home despite a 2025 season marred with injuries. John Metchie of the New York Jets, Evan Neal of the New York Giants, and Najee Harris of the Los Angeles Chargers may be posed to make moves to other teams. Free agency begins with the official start of the 2026 NFL season. That’s today at 4 p.m. eastern time.
Tags
News Tua TagovailoaMiami Dolphins Seattle SeahawksNew York JetsCrimson Tide football
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate