Multiple reports: Missing Auburn student found dead in Japan

Missing Auburn University engineering student James "Weston" Higginbotham was found dead outside of Kyoto, his mother said Saturday on Facebook. The student was found in a mountainous area by a volunteer search-and-rescue group, Nancy Higginbotham wrote. A cause of death or more details were not immediately available.

The young man’s mother wrote on Facebook.

"Our family is heartbroken to share that Weston was found deceased by a volunteer search-and-rescue group in a mountainous area outside of Kyoto. The grief we feel is impossible to put into words.

We are forever grateful for the time we had with our sweet, precious Weston, but cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like.

We are deeply grateful to the countless people across the United States, Japan, and around the world who shared Weston’s story, prayed for our family, offered encouragement, and helped in the search efforts. The outpouring of kindness and support has carried us through the darkest days of our lives.

We shared our story here and in the media in the hope of finding Weston. We now ask for privacy as we begin to navigate this unimaginable loss.

Thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and support. We will need them now more than ever.

We will always love you, Weston.”

Higginbotham was last seen on May 29. He, his parents and his brother had been visiting Japan at the time of his disappearance. He decided to stay back while his parents and brother visited a nearby temple. His parents told reporters they saw his location move on an online APP. He didn’t respond to a text.

Higginbotham was last seen leaving a train station in Kyoto. His mother and father think he was headed to a nearby hiking trail. His mother told the press he was injured or lost. One hundred police officers, using tracking dogs, and helicopters.The Higginbotham’s

reportedly hired a professional rescue to help after Japan authorities called off their search.

