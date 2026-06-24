Alabama basketball star goes in round one of the NBA draft

Sportswriters predicted that University of Alabama men’s basketball guard Labaron Philon would go to either the Chicago Bears, the Miami Heat, or the Detroit Pistons in round one of the NBA Draft.

The evening led to a different outcome.

Philon was the twenty second pick, going to the Philadelphia 76ers. The scouting report on the third-team AP All-American as a sophomore after averaging 22.0 points and 5.0 assists. Made a leap in shooting efficiency at 50.1% overall (up from 45.2% as a freshman) and 39.9% on 3s (up from 31.5%). Thrived as ballhandler in pick-and-rolls (94th percentile in Synergy) and repeatedly beat man defenses in the halfcourt (90th).

Elsewhere in the draft, freshman forward AJ Dybantsa went with the No. 1 overall pick to the Washington Wizards. The Utah Jazz followed by choosing Kansas freshman guard Darryn Peterson with the No. 2 pick. Memphis took Duke freshman forward Cameron Boozer at No. 3 after Boozer was named AP national player of the year. Chicago took North Carolina freshman forward Caleb Wilson with the No. 4 pick. National champion Michigan saw forwards Morez Johnson Jr., and Yaxel Lendeborg join big man Aday Mara in going in the top 12 picks.

The players selected in the first round of the NBA draft Tuesday night in New York:

1. Washington Wizards — AJ Dybantsa, forward, 6-9, 217, BYU

Scouting report: First-team Associated Press All-American and national scoring leader (25.5) as a sturdy-framed freshman. Pressured defenses by creating his own shot and getting to the line, where he led the country in made free throws (229) and attempts (296). Synergy rated him as “Excellent” as the ballhandler in pick-and-rolls (87th percentile, 27% of possessions) and post-ups (94th, 10.9%). Averaged 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Shot 51%. Scored BYU freshman-record 43 points against Utah. Must improve his 3-point shot (33.1%).

2. Utah Jazz — Darryn Peterson, guard, 6-5, 199, Kansas

Scouting report: Scoring playmaker thrives off the dribble, in halfcourt and in transition. Freshman averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Shot 38.2% on 3-pointers, hitting six 3s in a win at Oklahoma State. Made 82.6% of free throws, logging six games with at least eight attempts. Biggest questions centered on availability. Dealt with a preseason full-body cramping issue requiring hospitalization, then missed 11 games for injury or illness. Frequently had limited minutes for uncertainty with his day-to-day status.

3. Memphis Grizzlies — Cameron Boozer, forward/center, 6-8, 253, Duke

Scouting report: Fifth freshman named AP men’s national player of the year. Averaged 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds. Shot 55.6%, routinely finishing through contact and physical play. Made 39.1% of 3s. Rated “Excellent” by Synergy against man defense (94th percentile), on post-ups (86th) and spot-up shots (95th). Strong passer (4.1 assists) out of double teams or in initiating offense. Son of former Duke and NBA player Carlos Boozer. Lacks explosive athleticism, relying more on strength and positioning than above-the-rim play.

4. Chicago Bulls — Caleb Wilson, forward, 6-9, 211, North Carolina

Scouting report: Second-team AP All-American as a freshman with explosive athleticism, go-go-go motor, 7-foot wingspan and spotlight-embracing personality. Averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds. Thrived at the rim and in transition. Stood out in marquee wins against Kansas and rival Duke. Needs to add strength and hone his 3-point shot (25.9%). Had a national-leading 66 dunks when he suffered a broken left hand in mid-February, then broke his right thumb in practice when on the verge of returning in March.

5. Los Angeles Clippers (from Indiana) — Keaton Wagler, guard, 6-5, 188, Illinois

Scouting report: Freshman four-star recruit became a second-team AP All-American in Illinois’ first Final Four run since 2005. Can play on or off the ball. Averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Shot 39.7% on 3s, hitting nine 3s in a 46-point outburst against Purdue. Rated “Excellent” by Synergy as the pick-and-roll ballhandler and with his jumper in off-the-dribble and catch-and-shoot opportunities. Lacks elite athleticism. Needs to add strength.

6. Brooklyn Nets — Mikel Brown Jr., guard, 6-5, 180, Louisville

Scouting report: Freshman offers scoring punch with combo-guard size. Averaged 18.2 points and 4.7 assists. Erupted for 45 points and 10 3-pointers in a blowout of N.C. State to break the Atlantic Coast Conference freshman scoring record set by 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. Needs to add strength. Battled back issues that sidelined him for eight midseason games and then resurfaced to sideline him for the last six.

7. Sacramento Kings — Darius Acuff Jr., guard, 6-2, 186, Arkansas

Scouting report: First-team AP All-American with standout offensive skills. Freshman ranked third nationally in scoring (23.5) and 14th in assists (6.4), leading Razorbacks to first Southeastern Conference Tournament title in 26 years. Had program freshman-record 49 points in a double-overtime loss at Alabama. Thrived as the pick-and-roll ballhandler (rated “Excellent” in the 89th percentile by Synergy) and in isolation (rated “Very good” in the 74th percentile). Defense is a question.

8. Atlanta Hawks (from New Orleans) — Kingston Flemings, guard, 6-3, 183, Houston

Scouting report: Third-team AP All-American as a freshman with potential to be disruptive defensively. Averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Pressured opponents in transition or off the bounce. Had program freshman-record 42 points in a loss to Texas Tech. Posted a nearly 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Ranked in the top six at combine in lane-agility time, shuttle run and three-quarter-court sprint. Needs to add strength and refine shot mechanics.

9. Dallas Mavericks — Morez Johnson Jr., forward/center, 6-9, 251, Michigan

Scouting report: Versatile and physical presence as a sophomore transfer from Illinois, helping Michigan win its first NCAA title since 1989. Averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks with potential to play forward or a small-ball 5-man. Thrived as a cutter, in post-ups and in finishing at the rim. Ranked ninth at the combine with a better than 7-3 wingspan.

10. Milwaukee Bucks — Brayden Burries, guard, 6-4, 215, Arizona

Scouting report: Freshman combo guard offers potential to impact both ends of the court. Averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for 36-win Final Four team. Shot 49.1% overall, 39.1% on 3-pointers and 80.5% on free throws. Averaged 1.5 steals, including nine games with at least three. Ranked fourth at the combine in standing vertical leap (35 inches).

11. Golden State Warriors — Yaxel Lendeborg, forward, 6-9, 241, Michigan

Scouting report: First-team AP All-American for NCAA champion. Has a strong frame and better than 7-3 wingspan. Shot 37.2% on 3s at career-high volume compared to 34.9% through two seasons at UAB. Showed toughness by gritting through ankle and knee injuries in the Final Four and title game. Older prospect (23) who spent three years in junior college.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers) — Aday Mara, center, 7-3, 260, Michigan

Scouting report: Junior from Spain projects as a defensive force after helping Michigan win the national title. Averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 23.4 minutes. Ranked sixth nationally in blocks (2.6). Shot 66.8% overall. Led all combine players in standing reach (9-9) while ranking second in wingspan (7-6). Must improve at the line (56.4%).

13. Miami Heat (traded to Milwaukee) — Nate Ament, forward, 6-10, 211, Tennessee

Scouting report: Freshman offers intriguing versatility and athleticism as No. 2 scorer (16.7) for Elite Eight team. Illustrated long-term potential while averaging 22.8 points on 45.2% shooting from Jan. 10 to Feb. 20, including 39.1% on 3s. Must fill out his game with spot-up shots accounting for 18.7% of his possessions, according to Synergy. Needs strength to handle physical play.

14. Charlotte Hornets — Hannes Steinbach, forward/center, 6-10, 248, Washington

Scouting report: German freshman averaged 18.5 points and national-best 11.8 rebounds. Had a 24-rebound game against USC and five other games with at least 15 boards. Also had 10 games with at least six offensive rebounds. Shot 57.7% overall. Showed inside-out potential by hitting 18 3-pointers (34.5%). Averaged 1.2 blocks with better than 7-2 wingspan.

15. Chicago Bulls (from Portland) — Dailyn Swain, guard/forward, 6-7, 211, Texas

Scouting report: Junior transfer from Xavier averaged 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Most of his work came as the ballhandler in pick-and-roll scenarios and in transition. Showed active hands by averaging 1.6 steals. Must improve 3-point shooting after shooting 34.4% last year and 29.3% through three seasons.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (from Phoenix via Orlando, traded to Oklahoma City) — Bennett Stirtz, guard, 6-3, 186, Iowa

Scouting report: Senior point guard who climbed from Division II to Drake, then led Iowa to its first Elite Eight since 1987. Averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals. Synergy rated him as “Excellent” as the ballhandler in pick-and-roll scenarios (91st percentile), working in isolation (84th) and finishing at the rim (90th).

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Philadelphia, traded to Detroit) — Ebuka Okorie, guard, 6-1, 186, Stanford

Scouting report: Four-star prospect who became a surprise freshman star. Ranked seventh nationally in scoring (23.2). Posted eight 30-point games, including 40 points in a win against Georgia Tech and 36 in a win against North Carolina. Showed the burst to score in transition and the halfcourt despite being undersized.

18. Charlotte Hornets (from Orlando via Phoenix) — Christian Anderson, guard, 6-1, 180, Texas Tech

Scouting report: Third-team AP All-American as a sophomore. Averaged 18.5 points and ranked fifth nationally in assists (7.4). Projects as a scoring playmaker despite being undersized. Shot 40% on 3-pointers over two seasons. Thrived as the ballhandler in pick-and-roll scenarios (93rd percentile in Synergy) and as a spot-up shooter (90th).

19. Toronto Raptors — Allen Graves, forward, 6-8, 226, Santa Clara

Scouting report: West Coast Conference’s freshman and sixth man of the year for program that reached first NCAA Tournament since 1996. Averaged 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds in 22.6 minutes. Shot 51.2% overall. Showed range (41.3% on 3s) and defensive potential (0.9 blocks, 1.9 steals).

20. San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta) — Jayden Quaintance, center, 6-9, 253, Kentucky

Scouting report: Physical tools stand out but sophomore’s health is a question. Suffered torn ACL in right knee in February 2025 while playing for Arizona State, then played just four games at Kentucky due to lingering swelling. Ranked fourth at the combine in wingspan (better than 7-5) and has big hands (tied for combine lead with 11-inch width, tied for second with 9.5-inch length).

21. Detroit Pistons (from Minnesota, traded to Memphis) — Karim Lopez, forward, 6-8, 222, New Zealand Breakers (Australia)

Scouting report: Versatile forward with athleticism and a nearly 7-foot wingspan. Native of Mexico. Spent two seasons in Australia’s National Basketball League’s “Next Stars” developmental program that produced lottery picks LaMelo Ball, Josh Giddey and Alex Sarr in recent years. Averaged 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds last year. Turned 19 in April.

23. Atlanta Hawks (from Cleveland) — Zuby Ejiofor, forward/center, 6-8, 245, St. John’s

Scouting report: Senior offered a physical presence in St. John’s Sweet 16 run, averaging 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. Made 18 of 59 3s (30.5%) for some inside-out range. Has defensive potential with high motor, strong frame and 7-2 wingspan allowing him to tussle in the paint and move his feet to handle switches.

24. New York Knicks — Cameron Carr, guard, 6-5, 184, Baylor

Scouting report: Transferred from Tennessee and blossomed as a redshirt sophomore in a lead role with the Bears. Averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Shot 49.4% overall and 37.4% on 3s. Ranked among combine leaders in standing vertical leap (second at 38 inches) and max vertical leap (third at 42.5 inches).

25. Los Angeles Lakers — Sergio De Larrea, guard, 6-6, 205, Valencia Basket (Spain)

Scouting report: A 20-year-old playmaker with size and range. Posted modest numbers (4.2 points, 2.2 assists in 11.2 minutes) in 31 games of top-level EuroLeague competition, but shot 39.6% from 3-point range and had a 1.8 assist-to-turnover margin. Has a 6-9 wingspan and good passing touch.

26. Denver Nuggets — Tarris Reed Jr., center, 6-10, 260, Michigan

Scouting report: Interior force who powered UConn’s NCAA title-game run. Senior had career-high averages of 14.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 blocks. Had 31 points and 27 rebounds in first-round NCAA win against Furman as first player since Houston’s Elvin Hayes (1968) with a 30/25 game in March Madness. Has a better than 7-4 wingspan.

27. Boston Celtics — Chris Cenac Jr., forward/center, 6-11, 240, Houston

Scouting report: Freshman and McDonald’s All-American with rangy skills. Started 36 games and led top-10 team in rebounding (7.9). Hit 30 3-pointers. Settled into a complementary role (9.5 points) and had three or fewer baskets in 18 of 37 games. Didn’t get to the line often (58 attempts in 37 games) and shot poorly when he did (62.1%).

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit, traded to Brooklyn) — Joshua Jefferson, forward, 6-8, 246, Iowa State

Scouting report: Second-team AP All-American. Senior playmaker with a strong frame and size. Averaged 16.4 points and 7.4 rebounds. Passing is a standout skill (4.8 assists) with his ability to initiate offense. Had four games with at least 10 assists. Posted a nearly 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (from San Antonio via Atlanta) — Alex Karaban, forward, 6-7, 225, UConn

Scouting report: Tested and versatile redshirt senior with range (career 37.4% on 3s) and 6-11 wingspan. Held career averages of 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks. UConn won two NCAA titles and played for a third with him as a full-time starter.

30. Dallas Mavericks (from Oklahoma City via Washington and Philadelphia) — Koa Peat, forward, 6-7, 245, Arizona

Scouting report: Sturdy-framed freshman who averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for Final Four team. Scored primarily in transition, on post-ups or as the roller in pick-and-rolls. Made seven 3s with a jumper rated as “Below Average” (27th percentile) by Synergy. Tied for fifth at the combine in standing vertical leap (34.5 inches).