Katie Willem

Former APR intern Katie Willem covered stories for the newsroom ranging from the sexual assault SANE Nursing program, a voting registration drive by U.S. Senator Doug Jones, and University of Alabama researchers studying a 2017 solar eclipse.

    News
    "SANE Nurses" An 40th anniversary APR encore presentation
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year. The news team has generated a lot of stories in all that time. And we’ll be spending the year listening back to the best of the best of these features. That includes this story from 2017 by APR student intern Katie Willem. A sexual assault case and the suicide of a University of Alabama student led to renewed interest in what’s called the SANE program. Katie explained how nurses are specially trained to counsel victims of sexual abuse.