Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is made possible by listener support. Want to make donation? Click here!

Nicholas Lewis

Senior Producer

Nicholas Lewis is a Senior Producer at the Center for Public Television, where he develops and oversees short documentaries that highlight unique stories and voices from across Alabama and beyond. With a background in producing, editing, and guiding creative teams, Nicholas brings a thoughtful eye to both community-driven projects and client work. He also mentors student interns, helping the next generation of filmmakers grow their skills in storytelling and production. His work often blends an interest in character-driven narratives with an eye for unusual or overlooked subcultures, giving each project a distinctive sense of place and perspective.