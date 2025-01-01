Nicholas Lewis is a Senior Producer at the Center for Public Television, where he develops and oversees short documentaries that highlight unique stories and voices from across Alabama and beyond. With a background in producing, editing, and guiding creative teams, Nicholas brings a thoughtful eye to both community-driven projects and client work. He also mentors student interns, helping the next generation of filmmakers grow their skills in storytelling and production. His work often blends an interest in character-driven narratives with an eye for unusual or overlooked subcultures, giving each project a distinctive sense of place and perspective.