Obama Inherits Wars, Poverty and Crises Abroad

In his new book, The Inheritance, David Sanger writes about the multiple foreign policy challenges President-elect Barack Obama will face when he takes office. In addition to threats from abroad, Obama will also need to address domestic issues, such as the faltering American economy.

NPR's senior news analyst Ted Koppel joins Sanger in a discussion of how the economy and other inheritances at home will affect Obama's foreign policy agenda.

