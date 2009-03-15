Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

'Victory At Risk' Offers A Plan For The Pentagon

Published March 15, 2009 at 7:00 AM CDT

One of the unintended consequences of the wars in both Iraq and Afghanistan is that the U.S. may not be prepared to fight another one. According to retired Army Major General Mike Davidson, history teaches that there will be another one — and he's got a plan to prepare for it.

Host Liane Hansen speaks with Davidson about his book Victory at Risk: Restoring America's Military Power: A New War Plan for the Pentagon. Davidson talks about the state of today's U.S. military establishment and suggests a new war plan for the Pentagon.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Politics & Government
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate