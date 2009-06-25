Digital Media Center
Politics & Government

New Biography Examines Rumsfeld's 'Rules'

Fresh Air
Published June 25, 2009 at 10:22 AM CDT

Journalist Bradley Graham examines the successes and failures of former secretary of defense Donald Rumsfeld in the new biography, By His Own Rules.

Graham was a reporter and editor at The Washington Post for more than 30 years, where he covered military and foreign affairs as the paper's Pentagon correspondent. He is also the author of Hit to Kill: The New Battle Over Shielding America From Missile Attack.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Corrected: June 25, 2009 at 11:00 PM CDT
In broadcast versions of this story, Donald Rumsfeld was identified as a former Secretary of State. The archived audio here has been updated.
