Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Share with us an issue your community supports but is blocked by political gridlock

By Natalie Winston
Published September 18, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT
Illustration by Jess Eng
Jess Eng
/
NPR

You've probably heard it a lot recently – polls show a majority of Americans in favor of something, whether it's universal background checks on gun purchases, access to some form of legal abortion, or protections for Dreamers. Yet lawmakers can't or won't pass legislation supported by the majority of Americans.

We want to hear from you. What are issues you care about that the majority in your community support, but leaders are unwilling or unable to address? What was the issue? How were you involved in advocating for that issue? What was the response from politicians?

We may use your responses on air.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Politics & Government NPR News
Natalie Winston
Natalie Winston is the Executive Producer of All Things Considered on the weekends. She has led the show through coverage of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting and many other breaking news events. She also led a remote team for a weekend of coverage from Puerto Rico at the start of the 2018 hurricane season.
See stories by Natalie Winston
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate