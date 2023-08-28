Up First briefing: Trump trial date expected; Jacksonville shooting; Maui surf lessons
Today's top stories
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to announce today a tentative start date for the Justice Department's election conspiracy trial against former President Donald Trump. His lawyers have asked for an April 2026 trial date, citing the need to review millions of pages of documents. The special counsel team says it's ready for a January 2024 trial. Here's where Trump's civil and criminal suits stand so far.
Residents in Jacksonville, Fla., are mourning after a gunman killed three Black people at a Dollar General store before killing himself on Saturday. Officials say the gunman left behind writings filled with racial slurs, and the Justice Department is now investigating the shooting as a hate crime.
Students nationwide are returning to school during a summer of record-breaking heat waves, and many are returning to buildings without air conditioning. A 2020 report from the Government Accountability Office estimated that about 36,000 schools nationwide need HVAC system updates. Extreme heat is bad for both kids' health and academic performance.
Parts of Florida could feel the effects of Tropical Storm Idalia as early as tomorrow, and the storm could reach hurricane strength before making landfall this week. If it hits the state at hurricane strength, it would be the first Atlantic hurricane to strike the U.S. this year.
Picture show
A group of pro surfers gathered at Ho'okipa Beach in Maui this weekend to help children and families cope with the immense losses of the wildfires through a surfing lesson. The nonprofit Boards 4 Buddies provided boards to kids who lost theirs in the recent fires. See photos from the event and read about how it helped families have a break with their kids amid the tragedy.
Life advice
Natural disasters like Tropical Storm Idalia, Hurricane Hilary, or the wildfires that devastated Hawaii can happen anywhere with little to no warning. FEMA and the Red Cross recommend that everyone have an emergency go bag prepared. Here's how to pack one:
3 things to know before you go
